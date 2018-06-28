The Division 2 Reveals New Customization Details, Brand Sets

The Division 2 promises to make up for all of the perceived mistakes from its predecessor and Ubisoft has done a phenomenal job so far showing us just that. From raids, to an overhaul to how the game itself actually plays, the sequel is looking to do what the first one couldn’t. Now we’ve got even more details, including the game’s customization and Brand Sets.

According to the YouTube channel above, Brand Sets are a new feature that the sequel will house that allows for gear customization and tailored builds. It’s a hunt and build mission, essentially, allowing players to unlock incredible bonuses and perks through playing by collecting pieces for the gear they want. Going after the same Brand will ensure efficency while also providing a secondary goal in mind while playing the game, giving another reason to hop in the fight and enjoy what the latest title will have to offer.

Players will have to be watchful, however, because not every piece found will belong to the same set. It’ll be a hunt, but one that will be more than worth it for those interested in unlocking some pretty sweet bonuses for their characters.

Earlier last month we learned exactly why the team decided to start fresh rather than continue to try to improve the first game, “”It wasn’t an easy decision,” said Financial Officer Alain Martinez, “but there are so many stories and so many experiences that we want to explore within the world of The Division that we really felt a sequel was the best way to investigate these things.”

Game Director Mathias Karlson mentioned in addition, “Also, I mean, the process of making something is such an important part of learning and improving what to do next, what to do in the future. And these are all the same people, all the same teams and studios that made the first game. It’s an incredible opportunity for us to take all that learning, all that experience from what The Division is today and put that into a new game.”

The Division 2 releases on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on March 15th of next year.

