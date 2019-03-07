‘The Division 2’ Launch Trailer Revealed

Gamers who are excited to jump into The Division 2 and get down to business only have a little over a week until the full game is released. That said, Ubisoft has been kind enough to officially reveal the launch trailer for the upcoming sequel, and there is plenty of action to go around.

As can be seen in the video above, the last line of defense is prepared to do whatever it takes to reclaim D.C. Ordinary people living ordinary lives, but when the call came, their secret training kicked in and they were activated to ensure the recapturing of Washington.

There will be plenty to do in The Division 2, as there have been a bounty of improvements implemented by Ubisoft. We know that the story featured in the upcoming title is 40 hours long, 8-player raids will be present, three Dark Zones, dedicated PvP, and much more.

Here’s more on the upcoming title:

“Seven months have passed since a deadly virus hit New York City and the rest of the world, crippling the population. When the virus hit, The Division, a unit of civilian sleeper agents, was activated as the last line of defense. Since then, Division agents have been fighting relentlessly to save what remains.

“For The Division, the stakes are higher than ever. Washington, D.C. – the most heavily protected city on earth – is at risk, leaving the entire nation on the brink of collapse. If Washington, D.C., is lost, then the nation falls. As a Division agent who has been in the field for seven months, you and your team are the last hope to stop the fall of society after the pandemic collapse.”

The Division 2 is set to arrive on March 15th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about this? Do you believe the game will be vastly improved when compared to the first entry? Will you be stealing the Declaration of Independence the first chance you get when The Division 2 drops? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

