The Division 2 Will Have Multiple Raids In Its First Year

One of the biggest criticisms launched against Tom Clancy’s The Division was its shallow end-game content.

However, during E3 2018 when the game was officially unveiled to the world, Ubisoft emphasized that Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will not make the same mistake.

The centerpiece of the sequel’s post-launch content will be ‘raids,’ a co-op activity the game’s community has long requested.

That said, while we already knew at least one eight player raid was coming after the initial launch, we now have word that players won’t just have one raid to look forward to for year one, but multiple raids.

Word of multiple raids comes way of the game’s Creative Director Julian Gerighty (via Gamertag Radio), who unfortunately doesn’t go into any details about just how many will come, or what they will look like. In fact, we don’t know a great deal about Raids, or how they differ from Incursions. However, I’m sure raids will be at the core of the game’s pre-release information drip, so expect more fleshed out info soon.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is poised to release on March 15th via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can get caught up on the all of the latest on the shooter, here.

If it’s more information about the sequel you’re after, then peep this official overview of the game from Ubisoft itself:

Story:

Washington D.C. is on the brink of collapse. Lawlessness and instability threaten our society, and rumors of a coup in the capitol are only amplifying the chaos. All active Division agents are desperately needed to save the city before it’s too late.

GEAR UP. SAVE DC.

You are a member of the Division, an elite group of civilian agents charged with being the last line of defense. With DC at risk, it’s time to gear up and use your unique skills to take on this new threat.

Unlike anything before it, The Division 2’s Washington D.C. is a 1:1 representation of the real city, making the game world more authentic than ever. The game’s map offers up-close-and-personal views of landmarks, natural landscapes, neighborhoods, and enemy hideouts.

Gameplay:

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is a shooter RPG with campaign, co-op, and PvP modes that offers more variety in missions and challenges, new progression systems with unique twists and surprises, and fresh innovations that offer new ways to play.

CAMPAIGN

Take on The Division’s most critical mission yet, where you’ll tackle unprecedented dangers as you pull D.C. back from the brink.

CO-OP

Join your friends to take on the game’s toughest missions. You’ll need all the help you can get.

PVP

Sometimes even fellow agents can’t be trusted. Take on other players and prove your combat proficiency.

WEAPONS AND GEAR

When you’re battling everything from warring factions to contamination zones and the elements, you need to make sure you’re well prepared. The Division 2 offers fully customizable agents and gear. There is a variety of weapons, armor, and cosmetic options to find, plus more gear sets and exotic items available to high-level players. When you reach the end-game, unique specializations will allow you to further expand your arsenal and abilities.

SKILLS

Each Agent will customize the tools and abilities they bring to the field, and the skills you hone in on will have a major impact on your—and the city’s—chances of survival.