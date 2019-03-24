‘The Division 2’ Patch Fixes Clan XP, Daily and Weekly Resets, and More

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 has been chugging right along since launch earlier this month. Players have been having a ball in the wildly popular sequel to 2016’s The Division, but there have been a few bumps along the way. While the game has performed admirably for the most part since launch, players have definitely been encountering a small amount of issues that aren’t necessarily game-breaking, but enough to warrant some action from Massive Entertainment. In fact, that is exactly what they have done with the most recent update to the game, which fixes Clan XP and a few other bugs.

While there wasn’t a whole lot that was fixed with the most recent update, there are definitely a few issues that were tackled that players were mentioning beforehand. For starters, the patch has fixed the bug that prevented some players from being granted Clan XP. In addition to this, players who were offline during a daily or weekly reset before would not see the change upon going back online. That has now been fixed. Here’s everything included with the recent The Division 2 patch, according to the Ubisoft website:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fixed an issue where players were not being granted Clan XP

Fixed an issue where daily and weekly resets would not apply to players who were offline during the time of reset

Fixed an issue where players could lose guiding missions and access to guiding mission NPCs, making them unable to further progress

Improved survivability of low level players against enemy NPCs when playing co-op with a player of higher level

The Division 2 as well as its latest update are currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the title, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Overall, The Division 2 feels like a complete game, which is seemingly becoming more and more uncommon these days. And while there is more to come, what has been presented at launch is more than enough for fans to sink their teeth into. With a hefty main campaign and a plethora of endgame content, The Division 2 not only improves upon its predecessor in nearly every way, but it also provides an experience that is well worth the price of admission.”

What do you think about this? Had you been experiencing any of these issues before they were fixed? Are there any other problems you’ve been encountering that still need some attention in The Division 2? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!