‘The Division 2’ Patch Fixes Issues, Some Errors Still Being Investigated

An update for The Division 2’s open beta was released that fixed some problems while Ubisoft investigates reports of other issues.

Maintenance was conducted on The Division 2’s beta servers early Saturday morning and concluded after a few hours with an update released to remedy issues Ubisoft had identified. The patch notes were light in terms of what the update changed, though it did address problems like missions that wouldn’t progress properly and players getting stuck on invisible walls.

The full patch notes from Ubisoft’s update can be found below:

Open Beta Patch Notes

An issue where the “Dawn’s Early Light” mission progression would be interrupted and, as a result, no enemies would spawn, has been fixed.

Instances where players get blocked by an invisible wall after destroying the pile of debris in the Grand Washington Hotel should be reduced.

Agents, the maintenance is now complete and the servers are back online. Patch notes >> //t.co/1fg4yUn2SI — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) March 2, 2019

Following the release of that update, Ubisoft identified another problem involving Delta-04 errors. Players have reported their encounters with both Delta-03 and Delta-04 errors, and Ubisoft asked for help from these players to gain information necessary to investigate the problems.

Thank you for all your replies. We’ve now implemented a change that should help clearing Delta-04 with endgame characters up. Keep you comments coming with #AskTheDivison2. — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) March 2, 2019

Agents! If you experienced the Delta-04 error during the endgame cutscene after 4:30 PM CET, reply to this thread with your username and the time of when it occurred. Keep your questions coming with #AskTheDivision2 — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) March 2, 2019

The open beta for The Division 2 kicked off on Friday, so the maintenance session is the first of what’ll likely amount to several more, judging by the updates released during the closed beta. Prior to the start of the open beta, Ubisoft revealed its plans for post-game content including a season pass and loot boxes.

The Division 2 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on March 15th.

