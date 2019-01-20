‘The Division 2’ Will Get Maps, Story Missions, And PvP Modes As Free DLC

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 sounds like its launching with a ton of content. A 40-hour story. Three Dark Zones. A dedicated PvP mode. There’s a lot there. But Ubisoft isn’t stopping at launch. It’s got just as ambitious plans for post-launch to keep players engaged long after they beat the main campaign.

Speaking to The Koalition, Senior Producer on the project Tony Sturtzel, revealed that not only is there plenty of content in the pipeline, but a lot of it will be 100 percent free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, Sturtzel says that in addition to the 40-hour story and three Dark Zones (you can check our 15 minutes of new Dark Zone footage here), the game will launch with two PvP modes and a handful of maps. However, in addition to more story missions, Ubisoft is planning on adding more maps and PvP modes post-launch. And best yet, they will be on-the-house.

“There definitely will be more modes added as free post-launch content,” said Sturtzel. “Our current goal is to ship this game with a few maps uniquely built for the best PvP experiences. Our decision to create from an endgame-first mentality means that fans can expect more content drops in the future after completing the campaign. Additional story-driven missions and map expansions will also be free as our ongoing commitment to keep our dedicated community energized and playing.”

As you can see, unlike with the first game — which had a slow drip of post-launch content — it looks like Ubisoft knows exactly what’s doing with The Division 2. And as long as no performance issues or laundry lists of bugs get in their way, it looks like they’re winding up to smack it out of the park. And when you consider Ubisoft has built a reputation for supporting its games post-launch much longer than most studios, players of The Division could be in for a real treat.

The first game sold very, very well, but the critical and consumer consensus around it was that it still needed work and more iteration. Maybe that will be the case for the sequel as well, but from the perspective of right now, it looks much more robust than its predecessor.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release on March 15. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

For more coverage on the game, click here. And of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of the news or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer and let me know there.