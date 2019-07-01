The Division 2 Raid Matchmaking Live on Test Servers

The Division 2 has been keeping players coming back for more since the game launched earlier this year, and with a bounty of content planned for the future, there is no doubt that people will be sticking around the Washington D.C. area to ensure its citizens are safe. Fans were excited when the title’s first raid arrived not too long ago, but there was one concern shared by several players – there was no matchmaking. Players then devised their own ways to make due with the situation, but now it looks like help is on the way. With the most recent update to the Public Test Server, matchmaking as well as Story difficulty are now available with the raid.

As pointed out by a Reddit user on r/thedivision, the raid now have the option to choose Story difficulty. In addition to this, players are officially able to use matchmaking to group them up with other players. Before this, players would need to rely on themselves to put a group of fellow agents together. Of course, this is only live in the PTS, which means that is still the way people need to group up in the live game.

As pointed out in the patch notes and schedule for future updates for The Division 2, Massive noted that these features would arrive on July 3rd. However, it looks like they may have slipped through the cracks a bit early, but that shouldn’t be an issue for the developers. They intend on releasing various parts of the next big update in waves on the PTS to get a good feel for everything going on.

The Division 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Overall, The Division 2 feels like a complete game, which is seemingly becoming more and more uncommon these days. And while there is more to come, what has been presented at launch is more than enough for fans to sink their teeth into. With a hefty main campaign and a plethora of endgame content, The Division 2 not only improves upon its predecessor in nearly every way, but it also provides an experience that is well worth the price of admission.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to see matchmaking is on its way to The Division 2‘s raids? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!