‘The Division 2’ Raids Are Coming, Just Not At Launch

The team over at Ubisoft are hard at work on The Division 2 to honor their promise of an incredible experience that won’t make the same mistakes the first game in the series made. Based on the nature of the game, many fans have been wondering just when raids will begin — and what they will offer — and because of that, the studio is offering a little insight as to when and what we can expect.

We’ve already known that the sequel will feature an 8-player raid system put in place for hardcore players, but what we didn’t know is when raids will go live. Unfortunately for those hoping it would be at launch, Ubisoft has confirmed that raids won’t be available as soon as the game releases, though they are still definitely coming.

Creative Director Mathais Karlson recently sat down with the Arrekz YouTube channel to talk about what’s next and it was there that he mentioned that this activity just isn’t quite ready to roll lout just yet. Because they want to make sure that the experience is well-polished, it will take a little bit more time to get it ready to roll out, though he did assure fans that it won’t be too long after launch before they can partake — even reiterating that there will be multiple raids in the coming future.

As for the game itself, The Division 2 releases for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on March 15th. For more about the game itself before its launch:

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is an online action-shooter RPG experience, where exploration and player progression are essential.

Save a country on the brink of collapse as you explore an open, dynamic, and hostile world in Washington, DC.

Fight together with your friends in online co-op or against others in competitive PvP.

Choose a unique class specialization to take on the toughest challenges with friends in a genre-defining endgame.

