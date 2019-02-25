‘The Division 2’ Reveals First Raid

With The Division not really providing players with great endgame content on day one, it looks like Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft are looking to ensure they don’t make the same mistake twice. An infographic has been shared that details what it will take to reach the endgame in The Division 2, including its first raid.

Taking to Twitter, the game’s official account shared the image that contains a bit of information regarding “reaching endgame” in The Division 2. Beta participants are aware of Black Tusk, the new faction on the block. This group will consist of rather difficult enemies that armed beyond what is likely necessary, and they are gunning after you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Invaded Missions, a new stronghold, 5 world tiers, and more are part of what it will take to reach the end. This includes the game’s first raid, Operation Dark Hours. The image that accompanies this looks to be at an airport, which could possibly be Washington National Airport, which was briefly shown in a recent trailer.

Not many details have been shared regarding Operation Dark Hours, but we imagine it should be a good time for all that play. If you remember, during last year’s E3, Ubisoft was sure to note that 8-player raids would be part of The Division 2, so there are definite fun times ahead. It’s also important to note, however, that the first raid will not be available on launch day.

The Division 2 is set to arrive on March 15th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the title:

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is an online action-shooter RPG experience, where exploration and player progression are essential.

Save a country on the brink of collapse as you explore an open, dynamic, and hostile world in Washington, DC.

Fight together with your friends in online co-op or against others in competitive PvP.

Choose a unique class specialization to take on the toughest challenges with friends in a genre-defining endgame.

What do you think about all of this? When do you believe the first raid will finally make its debut in The Division 2? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!