Xbox Reveals Two New ‘The Division 2’ Bundles

The first episode of Inside Xbox aired yesterday for 2019 and brought with it a lot of Crackdown 3 hype, Game Pass info, and more. With Ubisoft’s The Division 2 on the horizon, the studio also shared two exciting new bundles for those looking for a new Xbox system to play on.

According to the team over at Xbox Wire, “Pre-order the 1TB Xbox One S ($299.99) or the 1TB Xbox One X ($499.99) Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Bundle, and experience the ultimate RPG open-world action shooter set in Washington D.C., where exploration and player progression are essential to survival. Jump in on Xbox One and see how the dynamic environment combines the series’ core authenticity with tactical decisions, trading and more.”

The Xbox One X is double the price but also double the power. Microsoft has boasted in the past that it’s the “most powerful console” on the market and until the next gen arrives, it’s technically true.

Microsoft added, “Both bundles feature an Xbox One console, 1TB hard drive, an Xbox Wireless Controller, a full-game download of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and 1-month trials for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold. Additionally, as part of the Xbox One family, you can enjoy features like a built-in 4K UHD Blu-ray player, 4K streaming with High Dynamic Range and Dolby Vision, and premium audio with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. Plus, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is specifically enhanced for Xbox One X so you can experience immersive true 4K gaming with 4K Ultra HD with HDR and Dolby Atmos support.”

Ready to get yours? You can get started on upgrading your gaming set up right here.

As for the game itself whether you scoop up a new system or not, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 releases for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on March 15th. Excited to try out the game for yourself and see more of how Ubisoft improved the story from the first game? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

