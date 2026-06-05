New Ubisoft Update Sheds Light on The Division 3 Release Date

A new Ubisoft update has shed light on the release date of Tom Clancy’s The Division 3. It’s been seven years since Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft released The Division 2, and 10 years since the first game that started it all. The former has been busy since then, though, putting out both Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars Outlaws. Unfortunately, for the Swedish studio, neither of these games hit the mark critically or commerically, which makes the pivot back to its core series an easy call. And that’s what it has been up to, with Ubisoft confirming a third game back in 2023.

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While it was confirmed back in 2023, it appears the game is still in the somewhat early stages of development, or at the very least, not very far into development, and this is evidenced by the fact that Massive Entertainment is still making many hires for the game, including in some senior positions, as noticed by Tech 4 Gamers. To this end, there are seven brand new job listings, including for Lead Game Designer and Animation Director. These are key positions, so unless Massive Entertainment just bled a lot of senior talent all at once, this is seemingly indicative of a game that is just leaving pre-production, or that only left it only a little bit ago. Whatever the case, it isn’t a great sign for those hoping to play the online cover-based third-person shooter meets action RPG.

Massive Entertainment clearly has more than one team because it put out two huge AAA games in back-to-back years. To this end, it has presumably had resources on this project since 2023, which is when Ubisoft confirmed the development of The Division 3. So, it’s a little unclear why it’s seemingly not very far into development. Based on development schedules, you’d expect this game to be out in 2027 or 2028, but these new job listings seemingly suggest otherwise. They suggest the game is closer to 2029 and even 2030 than 2027. 2028 still seems on the table, for now. What also suggests it’s still not close is the lack of leaks and reports about the game, as Ubisoft games constantly leak details and release information, particularly when they are nearing release.

Unfortunately, right now, we only have speculation, and this is unlikely to change this year. That said, with development seemingly scaling up, it could be revealed next year.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.