Ubisoft Updates Hit PS4 Game for PS5 (With a Huge Performance Boost)

Modern consoles have been a boon for older generations of games, bringing new life to established releases. Larger libraries of older games give players a chance to revisit old favorites or check out games that they missed upon release. While the older titles may not push the consoles to their limits, strong game design can be complemented by the new enhanced qualities of the consoles.

One particularly effective way that the modern generation of consoles has benefited older games has been upping the graphical potential of older releases. Ubisoft, in particular, has been great about this. Since 2020, the publisher has been upgrading several titles with a serious performance boost that amplifies the gameplay and visuals to accommodate the greater potential of the consoles. The latest of these free upgrades is for a fan-favorite release from almost a decade ago, giving it a real boost in terms of visuals and gameplay. While it might not benefit Xbox players yet, these upgrades are great news for players with a PS5.

The Division Has Gotten a Huge Upgrade For The PS5

Fans of The Division are in for a holiday treat courtesy of Ubisoft, which has given the game a major performance boost in the upgrade from PS4 to PS5. Originally released March 8, 2016, for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One, Tom Clancy’s The Division focuses on a squad of Special Agents tasked with exploring and rebuilding in a snow-covered New York City after a lethal pandemic breaks out. The game received strong reviews when it launched, and the even better reception from the player base led to Ubisoft releasing several post-launch expansions, daily missions, and DLC drops.

The game’s time-based weather patterns and day-night cycle introduced plenty of exciting gameplay tweaks that look beautiful with the upgraded graphics. In particular, the weather mechanics can surprise players with sudden storms or bursts of wind, all while bringing the game to vivid life. Now, returning players and new players who never got the chance to dive into the experience in the previous generation have the perfect opportunity to dive into the adventure. The Division‘s PS5 upgrade incorporates 60 FPS graphics, which lends itself well to the enhanced graphics and slicker gameplay, especially in the unexpected firefights that can break out on the streets of New York City.

Ubisoft’s Upgrades Are A Great Move For Gamers And The Company

The Division was a major hit when it launched in 2016, with an overall 80% positive score on Metacritic. It did even better with audiences, which quickly turned the title into one of the best-selling Ubisoft titles of all time. For gamers curious about the upgrade, players who already have PS4 versions of the game will be able to access the upgrade for free. This isn’t the first time Ubisoft has done this, either. In fact, it’s the twelfth game Ubisoft has upgraded like this since 2020, with several entries in the Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry franchises getting similar treatments in previous years. Even The Division 2 has already gotten such an upgrade, so it’s good to see the first game in the series get the boost.

While it remains to be seen if this upgrade will also be brought over for gamers who played the game on Xbox One, it’s a smart move by Ubisoft. The publisher’s commitment to upgrading some of their older titles for modern hardware is a clever way to keep fans engaged with some of their biggest franchises, all while the developer continues work on their games that are still in production. It buys them some time while maintaining good relations with the fan base. It could even help encourage new players to buy the older games to experience at the new frame rate. The upgrades being free is another important touch, as it allows the company to pay back players who got the games previously and want an excuse to revisit them. Hopefully, Ubisoft continues to upgrade its previous generation of titles for modern tech.