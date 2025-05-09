The Elder Scrolls 6 Huge Detail May Have Been Accidentally Confirmed

The Elder Scrolls 6 setting may have been possibly confirmed by Bethesda via The Elder Scrolls Online. Over on TES VI Reddit page, one user shared a map that outlines everywhere The Elder Scrolls Online has taken players via the base game and its many expansions. ESO is an 11-year-old game, so it has naturally covered most of Tamriel, with two noticeable and noteworthy exceptions: Black Marsh and Hammerfell.

It is unlikely any Elder Scrolls game will ever fully and properly explore the Black Marsh because it is famously inhospitable for everyone but its native peoples: Arognians. This makes putting a whole game, especially a large open-world game that gives players freedom to explore, very difficult, as without some narrative loophole, players would have to play be as an Argonian rather than pick from various races. This would be a shake up from previous games.

Hammerfell on the other hand doesn’t have this problem. And more than this, it is long been rumored that The Elder Scrolls 6 is going to be set in Hammerfell, and possibly High Rock as well, which borders it. In fact, Bethesda has seemingly teased this in the past.

It would make sense that Bethesda wants to take players somewhere new, and not somewhere The Elder Scrolls Online recently took everyone. There is no guarantee of this, but it makes sense. And if it’s going to do this, Hammerfell and Black Marsh are really the only options, and considering Black Marsh is not a realistic option, that leaves Hammerfell.

image via game-maps.com via reddit

For those that don’t know anything about Hammerfell, it is the home of the Redguards. And it is a great setting for a video game because it is diverse in environments. It has jungles, wooden mountain ranges, swamplands, subtropical grasslands, and lots of desert, including the famously desolate and brutal Alik’r Desert.

The Elder Scrolls 6 is in development for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and most likely the PS5 as well. It was announced back in 2018, but there is still no word of when it will release. For more coverage on the upcoming Bethesda game — including all of the latest Elder Scrolls 6 news, all of the latest Elder Scrolls 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Elder Scrolls 6 speculation — click here.