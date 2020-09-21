Bethesda Provides Exciting Update on The Elder Scrolls 6

✖

Bethesda has provided an exciting update on The Elder Scrolls 6, which still doesn't have a release date on PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC. However, while there's still no word of a release window or when we can expect to see the game, Bethesda has provided an exciting update that should please players who had problems with the how dated Fallout 4 felt in 2015 due to the dated engine it was running on.

According to Bethesda's Todd Howard, Bethesda Game Studios' internal engine has undergone its "largest overhaul since Oblivion, and this will show when Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI release.

"With each new console cycle, we evolved together," said Howard. "From bringing mods to consoles with Fallout 4, now over a billion downloads, to the latest technologies fueling Xbox Series X/S. These new systems are optimized for the vast worlds we love to create, with generational leaps not just in graphics, but CPU and data streaming as well. It’s led to our largest engine overhaul since Oblivion, with all new technologies powering our first new IP in 25 years, Starfield, as well as The Elder Scrolls VI."

This new update on the next Elder Scrolls comes part of a larger from Todd Howard following Microsoft's massive $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda parent company, ZeniMax Media.

What does this mean for The Elder Scrolls VI? Well, it possibly means it won't be coming to PS5. Xbox now owns The Elder Scrolls IP. Bethesda Game Studios will continue to develop the series, but it remains to be seen if the series will stay multi-platform. This goes for Fallout, Dishonored, Rage, DOOM, Prey, QUAKE, The Evil Within, and all the other IP Bethesda previously owned.

That said, regardless of what platforms it releases on, The Elder Scrolls VI and Fallout 5 should hopefully both look like modern games when they release rather than dated RPGs from the past.

For more coverage on The Elder Scrolls 6 and all things gaming -- including the most recent news, rumors, leaks, and updates -- click here.