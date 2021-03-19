The Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date Hinted at in New Report

✖

The Elder Scrolls 6 release date has seemingly been hinted at in a new report, not about the new installment in The Elder Scrolls franchise, but a new report about Starfield and when it may release. Right now, Bethesda Game Studios -- the in-house developer for Bethesda -- has two projects in the works, or at least two projects in the works that have been announced. One of these is The Elder Scrolls 6. The other is Starfield. The expectations are both are vast role-playing games that demand a lot of development resources and that Starfield will release a few years ahead of Skyrim's follow-up.

As for the report, it comes the way of Venture Beat's Jeff Grubb, one of the industry's most prominent and trusted industry insiders who -- at least typically -- has reliable information. Speaking during a recent stream, Grubb said that there's a 90 percent likelihood that Starfield will be fully revealed at E3 2021, or at least around this time, which is to say, this summer. Grubb added to this by noting Bethesda's marketing plan for the game will mimic its marketing for Fallout 4, which was announced at E3 and then released later that year. In other words, Bethesda is reportedly planning to reveal and release Starfield in the same year and that year will be this year.

So, what does this have to do with The Elder Scrolls 6? Well, as noted, Bethesda Game Studios is working on both games, and Bethesda Game Studios' release rate has been one game every three or four years. In other words, if Starfield releases this year, it would suggest The Elder Scrolls 6 will come in 2024 or 2025. That said, Grubb doesn't say this, but it's what the timetable he provides for Starfield suggests will happen.

If The Elder Scrolls 6 releases sometime between 2024 and 2025, it will be a bit over the halfway mark of this generation, assuming this generation is roughly the same length as the last generation.

At the moment of publishing, Bethesda hasn't said a word about this new speculation making the rounds nor has it said a thing about when The Elder Scrolls 6 release or what platforms it will release on. All we know is that it's not releasing anytime soon.

