The Elder Scrolls 6 Discovery May Reveal Game’s Second Setting

A new discovery pertaining to The Elder Scrolls 6 may reveal the setting of the next game in the beloved Bethesda RPG series. As you may know, it’s been six years since Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls VI to the world at E3. Since then, it’s been crickets. That’s because Bethesda Game Studios was primarily focused on Starfield up until its release last year. Now that Starfield is out, Bethesda Game Studios has turned its attention to The Elder Scrolls 6, which means we should be hearing more about it, and seeing more of it, in the next couple years. Until then, just like in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023, right now all we have is speculation.

To this end, over on the TES VI Reddit page, one eagle-eyed user found the Pinterest accounts of two Bethesda Game Studios employees. As the user points out, some of their recent pins include armor and architecture with a European flair, which may indicate High Rock is the setting of the game, or at least a part of the setting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The leading theory, based on speculation and potential teases is that the game is primarily set in Hammerfell. However, Hammerfell borders High Rock, so it’s possible the setting includes both.

For those that don’t know, High Rock is the northwestern-most region of Tamriel and home of the Bretons. A province of the Tamrielic Empire, it hasn’t been seen since the early days of the series, if you don’t count The Elder Scrolls Online, of course. In Skyrim, Oblivion, and Morrowind, it is only mentioned.

Of course, this is some heavy dot connecting, which means it should be taken with a grain of salt. The speculation is reasonable, but that’s all it is. Unfortunately, speculation over crumbs is all fans of the series have at the moment. Right now, we don’t expect this to change before the end of the year, but a teaser trailer in 2025 is possible. That said, there’s nothing at the moment that indicates this will happen.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Where would you like to see The Elder Scrolls 6 set?