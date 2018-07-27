The Elder Scrolls: Blades, Wolfenstein VR, and More Announced for Bethesda’s Gamescom Line-up

Bethesda had a killer showcase at this year’s E3 and they’ve only just begun to show off what they have in store for the future. For those that were interested in the new Elder Scrolls multiplatform game Blades, or for those that just wanted to check out what Rage 2 has in store, then you’re in luck! The publisher announced today what’s playable during their Gamescom presence.

Gamescom, for those that may not know, takes place in Germany and is a huge event where publishers, developers, and fans worldwide gather – not unlike that which can be seen during the E3 festivities stateside. But Bethesda has always been about the gamers and because of that, they wanted to make sure they had highly anticipated games available for gamers to enjoy. Here’s what will be on the floor at Bethesda’s booth this August:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Elder Scrolls: Blades

Rage 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset

Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot VR

Unfortunately, it seems that Fallout 76 isn’t in the cards just yet – most likely because there will be a beta in October and they might want to have massive player feedback in a controlled server. Or they just might be wanting to save what they’ve got for different periods throughout the year! Both options make sense, but hey – it means October will offer even more to look forward to!

What games are you most excited for to see at this year’s Gamescom? Are you going to make the flight over to Germany to check out what’s new in gaming? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you hope to see from 2018 and the crew overseas!

Gamescom will take place from August 21 through 25th. To learn more, you can check out the expo’s official website right here.

You don’t want to miss this! Concentrated gaming fun, pure entertainment, inspiration and innovation – everybody who is anybody meets at Gamescom. Discover the latest games, test new games before everybody else and be part of the biggest event the games industry has to offer.