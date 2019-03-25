‘The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind’ is Free For a Very Limited Time

The Elder Scrolls franchise has been going on for quite some time. In fact, Bethesda is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the series, and they are making sure fans are included in the festivities. While many gamers are patiently awaiting any official word on the next installment, previous entries still hold a place in many players’ hearts, including The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, which initially arrived in 2002 for PC and Xbox. That said, fans who don’t still hold a copy of the game will be able to live out the glory once more, as Bethesda is giving away the title for free, but for an extremely limited time.

The team at Bethesda are celebrating 25 years of The Elder Scrolls on their website and across social media. While they are giving away and offering a few special things, the standout is a free copy of Morrowind. Unfortunately, the offer is only available for today, March 25th, so you’ll want to act fast.

In order to obtain your free copy of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, you’ll need to first login to your Bethesda.net account. Simply add Morrowind to your cart and use code TES25TH-MORROWIND upon checkout. This will discount the game entirely and you’ll have a copy for free. Of course, this also means you’ll have to have the Bethesda.net launcher installed as well.

For those who don’t know much about The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, here’s a brief description from the video above:

“The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind is an epic, open-ended single-player game where you create and play any kind of character you can imagine. Be the noble hero embarking on an epic quest, or an insidious thief rising to leadership of his guild. Be a malevolent sorcerer developing the ultimate spell of destruction, or a reverent healer searching for the cure to a plague. Your actions define your character, and your gameplay changes and evolves in response to your actions. Confront the assassins’ guild, and they take out a contract on you. Impress them, and they try to recruit you instead. No two sagas are the same in the world of Morrowind.”

