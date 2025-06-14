The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Players Surprised After New Content Is Discovered

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has been out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X for almost two months, giving fans of the Bethesda game plenty of time to play it and ruminate on the RPG remaster. And of course, the original Oblivion has been playable on the PC and Xbox 360 since 2006. Yet, 19 years later, and almost two months after the release of Oblivion Remastered, one player has seemingly discovered new content, courtesy of an accident and what appears to be a glitch.

Over on Oblivion Reddit page, one user recently shared the discovery of a mysterious door within an Oblivion gate they came across after accidentally phasing through a fallen tower. That said, the door can’t be opened. This was not just a new discovery for the player, but the entire Reddit page. And if some of the most hardcore Oblivion fans didn’t know about this, then it is safe to assume it is a brand new discovery for the vast majority of more casual players.

When the cursor is hovered over the Daedric door, the name “The Lost Citadel” appears, alongside a prompt that says the player needs a key. If you try and search the Internet for “The Lost Citadel,” you won’t find anything.

“I cant find any reference to ‘The Lost Citadel’ in UESP. It might be a new discovery,” reads one of the comments on the post. Another comment adds: “You might have actually found something that’s never been discovered.”

So, what is going on? Well, one player dug into the game’s files to find out. What they confirmed is that this is in both the remaster and the original, and there is no key in either to open it. And there is no way to open it with console commands.

So, again, what is going on? Well, there is no definitive answer, but this could be part of some scrapped content that didn’t make it off the development floor. Meanwhile, it is obviously not supposed to be where it is as you can’t get to the location without glitching the tower.

At the moment of publishing, Bethesda has not commented on this discovery nor any developer who worked on the remaster or the original game, leaving Elder Scrolls fans with nothing but speculation and theories.