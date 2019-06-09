New Elder Scrolls May Be Revealed Today

Tonight, after Microsoft floods the Internet and gaming circles with announcements, reveals, and trailers from its E3 presser, Bethesda’s own press conference will go live, and it may feature a new game from The Elder Scroll series. Recently ZeniMax, the parent company of Bethesda, filed for a new logo trademark. And what does that logo features? An Elder Scroll. Now, of course, it’s not a new mainline Elder Scrolls game. The Elder Scrolls VI was announced last year, and Bethesda has confirmed it won’t be at this year’s show. Further, Bethesda has already noted it’s very, very far off. In other words, this seems like it will be for a spin-off game set in the Elder Scrolls Universe.

ZeniMax has recently filed for a new trademark on a new logo, featuring an Elder Scroll. May be an indicator of some project in the works! pic.twitter.com/ESQFfzeu2L — UESP (@UESP_net) June 8, 2019

Looking at the logo, it almost looks like this is for a MOBA game, but that seems preposterous. The MOBA bubble popped awhile ago. It’s also possible this related to The Elder Scrolls Legends or The Elder Scrolls Online, but why would you file a new trademark just for an expansion? So that also seems unlikely as well.

Anyway, as you would expect, fans have their theories:

Elder Scrolls moba inbound? Or just a good old fashion RTS please — David Hathaway (@hthwy6) June 8, 2019

This is for Elder Scrolls Earth. An AR phone game that lets you scan and share photos of cheese wheels. — Joël 🇩🇴 (@WeAreJoel) June 9, 2019

Looks disturbingly close to a moba map with top mid and bot lanes — Josh (@joshleeeeeeee) June 8, 2019

I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s for the next DLC for ESO & not TES 6. — Alyson (@AlysonRachel85) June 9, 2019

Speculation: The next Elder Scrolls Legend DLC, OR…

They lied and are revealing the first stages of TES 6 (Highly unlikely but I can dream, damnit) — Tiny Lewt Griffon (@Keaton_Foxx) June 8, 2019

Whatever this is for there’s a good chance we will find out more about it tonight at Bethesda’s E3 presser, which is poised to kick off at 9:00 p.m. EST.