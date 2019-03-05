‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ Reveals New Dark Brotherhood and Thieves Guild Event

“We know” … we know that we want this event because fans of both the Dark Brotherhood and the Thieves Guild will have their time to shine in a newly revealed The Elder Scrolls Online event!

The new event will kick off on March 7th at 10 AM EST and will run until March 18th, ending at the same time. Players will be able to prove that crime does in fact pay, and here’s how:

Double reward drops for defeating World Bosses

Double reward drops for defeating Delve bosses

Double Defiled Whiskers drops from Maw of Lorkhaj bosses

Increased rewards for completing Heists

Increased rewards for completing Sacraments

Double harvesting resources from regular crafting nodes (not nodes from Survey Reports)

For those that might not have the Dark Brotherhood or the Thieves Guild DLC, both packs are available for a much lower price: 1,000 Crowns. Of course it wouldn’t be an event without the ability to earn event tickets:

One Event Ticket for the first Sacrament completed each day

Sacraments are unlocked by reaching Dark Brotherhood Rank 2 and completing the quest “A Lesson in Silence”

One Event Ticket for the first Heist completed each day

Heists are unlocked by reaching Thieves Guild Rank 3 and completing the quest “The Long Game”

Two event tickets can be earned each day with a total of 24 possible by the end of the event. Zenimax added, “Throughout the event, you can buy Indrik Feathers, Dawnwood Berries of Bloom (introduced with January’s Midyear Mayhem), Dawnwood Berries of Budding (introduced with the Morrowind Celebration), and new Dawnwood Berries of Growth from the Impresario merchant. When spending Event Tickets, please double-check the name of the berries you’re about to purchase. You need only one of each to evolve your Indrik.”

Ready to take on the latest event and earn even better rewards? The new event that begins on the 7th will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players all on the same day!

Thoughts on the latest event? What other festivities do you hope to see next ahead of the new expansion coming this Summer? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

