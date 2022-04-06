The Elder Scrolls Online’s Morrowind DLC Is Now Free

Bethesda has revealed that all The Elder Scrolls Online players will now have access to the game’s Morrowind DLC for free, starting today. The DLC was previously made free to players that had a subscription to ESO Plus, but now everyone can access it. According to Bethesda, all players should be able to access the DLC, but if that does not prove to be the case, the expansion can be downloaded free of charge from the in-game Crown Store. The developer was quick to point out that this does not give all players access to the game’s Warden class, however.

“This change gives you permanent access to the Vvardenfellzone and storyline, including access to the Halls of Fabrication Trial and theupcoming High Isle Prologue questline (more on that in the future). Note thatthis does not give you access to the Warden class,” the game’s official website reads.

The Warden class was originally added as part of the Morrowind update, but was also made available as a separate purchase in the Crown Store. Players that have yet to purchase the class can do so for 1,500 Crowns. Regardless, the addition should be a welcome one, and it will give more players the chance to experience the DLC if they haven’t already.

So far, reception to the announcement has been mostly strong! Following Bethesda’s announcement on Twitter, many fans shared their excitement about returning to the game, and giving Morrowind a try for the first time. The expansion is a favorite for a lot of players, and many are excited about the prospect of newcomers getting to experience it. Hopefully the move will inspire some lapsed fans to give the game a second chance!

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on PlayStation 4,PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC. You cancheck out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you happy to see this expansion made free in The Elder Scrolls Online? Were you a fan of the game’s Morrowind DLC? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!