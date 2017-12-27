The World Of The Elder Scrolls Online Will Expand In 2018 With New DLC

It’s been quite an eventful year for Bethesda and The Elder Scrolls Online, especially with its long-awaited Morrowind add-on. But the team isn’t done just yet.

The publisher put up a new blog post this morning, looking back on the year that was for 2017, as well as what lies ahead for the online-enabled adventure. It talked about how it introduced Morrowind to the fold, and how it concluded the adventure with the well-received Clockwork City DLC. But that’s merely the beginning.

In the post, the game’s director noted, “I’m very happy to say that you can expect three more DLCs and a full new Chapter for ESO in 2018. We’re not slowing down, at all. There’s so much to do and explore in Tamriel, and we are very excited to take you to some highly requested areas next year.

“We’ll officially announce the first DLC of 2018 just after the first of the year, but here’s a small preview: It’s a dungeon-based DLC called The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragon Bones. As the name implies, it is Nord-based in theme, with each of the two dungeons expanding upon the lore of that region.

“Coming with Dragon Bones is an update full of quality-of-life improvements and additions, including at least one long-awaited feature that everyone who cares about their characters’ appearance will love and the Homestead storage items I talked about earlier. We’ll give you more details on this update when it launches on the PTS early (very early) next year.

“It’s not always about new content, of course — we’ll be spending some time adding more improvements and fixing any outstanding issues and bugs. Stay tuned for the PTS patch notes for updates on those and, obviously, keep your comments coming on the forums and elsewhere. We value your feedback and take it very seriously.”

So it sounds like the adventure is far from over, Elder Scrolls Online fans. We’ll see what the future holds in just a few weeks’ time with the Dragon Bones debut trailer!

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.