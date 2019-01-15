‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ Reveals New Elsweyr Expansion, Dragons and Necromancers Galore

The Elder Scrolls Online is taking players back into the lands of Elsweyr offering new experiences in a familiar land while also offering a new class to get comfy with: The Necromancer.

The best part? Yeah, Necromancers are cool but the best part is DRAGONS. Dragons are finally making their way back into Tamriel with the latest expansion, giving us our chance to yell at random once more with abandon – though not as the Dragonborn!

Creative Director Rich Lambert took to Twitch to show off the latest chapter in the MMORPG’s narrative and showed off even more of Tamriel has in store for the bravest of adventurers. We also got to see more than just a simple cinematic (seen above), interested fans of the Elder Scrolls franchise got a sneak peek at the actual gameplay and what’s new in action. Take a look at the video above to see it all for yourself, or watch with us right here on Twitch to catch the entire livestream going on right now.

For more about the newest expansion, “Venture to the land of the Khajiit in The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr, our newest chapter, an epic story in an all-new zone. Face dread creatures from the past—Dragons!—and discover the dark skills of a new character class, the Necromancer, as you join with new friends and old enemies to save Elsweyr from war and devastation. ESO reaches new heights of storytelling with a war against the Dragons that unfolds and builds over four quarterly releases to an unexpected climax.”

The new expansion arrives on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on June 4.

I’ve recently made my way back into Tamriel to complete the latest expansion and The Elder Scrolls Online and it’s incredible to see how much it has evolved since back when it first launched. What about you? Are you excited to see what’s next in ESO’s journey? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!