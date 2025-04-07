A new free game download is perfect for fans of The Elder Scrolls. The free download comes the way of Prime Gaming, and thus those looking to take advantage of it will need an Amazon Prime subscription. While Prime Gaming on occasion gives out free console codes, this specific offer is limited to PC codes. In other words, console users, even with an Amazon Prime subscription, are out of luck.

As for the free game in question, it is The Forgotten City, a mystery adventure game meets RPG from developer Modern Storyteller and publisher Dear Villagers. For those unfamiliar with the game it was a sleeper hit of 2021, as evident by its Metacritic score of 90. In addition to this, it was nominated for Best Debut Indie at The Game Awards that year and Outstanding Achievement in Story at the equally prestigious D.I.C.E. Awards.

What does the game have to do with The Elder Scrolls? Well, as some may know, it is the full video game adaptation of the very popular Skyrim mod of the same name, which released back in 2015.

“Travel 2,000 years into the past and relive the final days of a cursed Roman city, where if one person sins, everyone dies,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Combat is an option, but violence will only get you so far. Only by questioning an intertwined community of colorful characters, cleverly exploiting the time loop, and making difficult moral choices can you hope to solve this epic mystery. Here, your decisions matter. The fate of the city is in your hands.”

Those that meet the criteria and that are interested have through April 10 to claim The Forgotten City for free with Prime Gaming. Normally it costs $24.99. Those that trigger this offer should expect to spend about six to ten hours with the game, depending on things like completion rate and skill level. In particular, there are some mystery/puzzle elements that can stump players to varying degrees.

