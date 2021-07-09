The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Player Makes Wild Discovery 10 Years After Release

✖

One Skyrim player and their discovery has fans of The Elder Scrolls on Reddit and elsewhere going mad with speculation, though everything may not be as it seems. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released 10 years ago in 2011. In 2021, many still play the RPG, which Bethesda continues to milk it with every possible port imaginable. And with The Elder Scrolls 6 so far away, fans will only have Skyrim and The Elder Scrolls Online for a while. Thankfully, both have a vast amount of content, and apparently the former has discoveries players haven't made yet.

As noted, the discovery comes the way of Reddit, where one player recently took to the platform to share a discovery they recently made after years of playing the game. If you've seen the viral Reddit post, it features a Falmer. also known as Snow Elves, a former great Elven race driven underground. As you can see in the post below, it features an image of a Falmer, and next to it, a tiny Falmer. If you've never seen a tiny Falmer, you're not alone. A few in the comments claimed they've come across the character type as well, but many were surprised to see a miniature Falmer.

One player in the comments claims the tiny Falmer is a static spawn in the ruins under Markarth, but right now this hasn't been validated. Further, while some players have come across the creature, nobody knows whether or not this is a glitch or intentional. The fact the character doesn't boast unique stats suggests it's the former, but, for now, this is just speculation.

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt. While the image is real, and while the peculiar character is in the game, it's unclear if the character is intentional or just the product of a strange glitch, which Skyrim is infamous for.

