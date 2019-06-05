The Elder Scrolls VI Is Being Designed To Be Playable For “At Least” 10 Years

According to Bethesda director Todd Howard, The Elder Scrolls VI, the upcoming installment in the popular open-world role-playing series, will be playable for “at least” a decade. That’s longer than a console generation. The bold promise came during a recent interview between Howard and IGN, where the director revealed that the goal of Bethesda Game Studios for the project is to make sure it has the same longevity of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, which is still being ported, bought, and religiously played to this day, despite being eight years old.

“On one hand, I think it’s good to miss things. I think that makes people come to it with really really fresh eyes. When you eventually, eventually see the game and what we have in mind [you’ll] understand the gap more in terms of technology and what we want it to do.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, Howard seems to suggest there will not only be some impressive new tech powering The Elder Scrolls VI, but the gap between it and Skyrim will be substantial. According to Howard, the game will likely release sometime next generation.

Howard, also took the opportunity to talk about Starfield, the other game coming from Bethesda internal, which also sounds very far off.

“[Starfield will have its] own tone in terms of there is so much science-fiction in the same way that Fallout has its own tone in post-apocalyptic. Elder Scrollshas found its own tone, but originally didn’t. It was very generic fantasy.” To that end, Howard is seeking to make it the “be all, end all science fiction game that everyone’s always wanted to play.”

Howard continued:

“We could be the ones to pull this off. We have enough talent and experience and technology; we need to write a whole bunch of new technology that we’re doing [for Starfield]. But we think that we can pull it off.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will we ever see The Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield? Will they live up to the expectations?

Thanks, Gaming Bolt.