The Evil Within 2 Is More Than Half-off Right Now, Deal Ending Soon

Those who have been waiting for the right time to buy The Evil Within 2 will be hard-pressed to find a better deal than the Fanatical promo that’s running right now.

Bethesda’s latest horror game usually retails for $60 since it just hit the shelves back on Oct. 13, but your wallet will thank you for deciding to pick the game up for just $25.99. That’s the offer that Fanatical has running at the moment, an offer that you can see here before purchasing the Steam key for The Evil Within 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It usually goes without saying that all of these deals that crop up around Black Friday won’t last long, but it’s especially true for this deal from Fanatical. The time is quite literally ticking down on this offer, and those who are on the fence about the game will have less than a day to decide what they want to do. The discount on the Steam purchase has around 22 hours left before the deal expires at the time this is being written, but if you’ve got even a slight interest in the game, the decision shouldn’t be too hard to make. The game’s more than worth the full price if you enjoyed Sebastian’s story in the first game, especially if you’re fond of single-player titles.

The Evil Within 2 continues the story of the first game as Sebastian searches for his daughter, Lily, but Bethesda implemented several key changes when making the sequel. Once you dive into the new STEM world known as Union, you’ll quickly find that you have much more freedom than you did in the claustrophobic hallways of the first game. The sequel shifts to an open-world layout that allows you to explore and perform side quests to help you survive, often encountering key characters and taking care of some main quest missions along the way.

You can check out our full review of The Evil Within 2 if you still need some convincing as to why this game is an absolute steal for $26 compared to the original price, but make sure you decide quickly before this Fanatical deal is done and gone.