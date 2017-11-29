The Evil Within, Tekken, And Wolfenstein All Have Graphic Novels Coming Soon

When our favourite games get the graphic novel treatment, it’s like the holidays all over again. Luckily, it actually is the holiday season and a new line of graphic novels are coming out just in time for our loved ones or just in an epic moment of “treat yo self”.

Titan Books has just announced their new line of graphic novels coming out for several huge franchises, and they couldn’t be in better hands. Titan Books is no stranger to game adapted companion novels, so their announcement of three new additions to their library is a phenomenal treat. The three new books coming out include The Evil Within, Wolfenstein, and Tekken.

Wolfenstein Volume 1 is set ahead of The New Colossus and will dive deeper into the stories surrounding William Blaskowicz. The time period will be in the 1960s, and is coming at the perfect time with the recent release of the latest Nazi-slaying title.

Tekken Blood Feud brings the lore of the beloved fighter to the forefront once more as Jin Kazama faces his own demons in his fight against the Angel force. Both literall, and figurative, will these demons prove too much to handle?

And finally, The Evil Within: The Interlude nestles safetly between the events of the first game and the recently released sequel. Once more, we see Sebastian Castellanos as he takes on nightmares we couldn’t even dream of. Much like the games, Castellanos must be stronger than his enviroment.

This isn’t the first time these franchises has seen a different media to express their stunning narratives, but the three upcoming graphic novels are a new kind of experience for those to get their gaming fix elsewhere when away from their platform of choice. Unless you’re a Nintendo Switch fan, then you can take Wolfenstein with you wherever you go.

All three graphic novels will make their paperback debut on December 19th, perfect for this holiday season!