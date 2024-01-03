The Finals Players Reportedly Falsely Banned

The Finals players are reportedly being falsely banned. In the year 2024, you hear about cheating in gaming quite frequently. Gaming has become increasingly accessible and the evolvement of technology and the players themselves has introduced a ton of variables. There are people who create and sell cheats for games, hardware manufacturers that sell controllers and other devices that give you an edge in a game, and more. There are so many ways to cheat in games nowadays across all platforms and the developers are doing quite a lot to try and combat all of it, especially now that crossplay is in most major shooters. PC players can crossover with console players, exposing a larger pool of fans to these cheaters.

The Finals has struggled in its first month with its cheaters. While the game itself is great and has been receiving tons of love, there has been a lot of blatant cheating that has rubbed people the wrong way. Apparently, there are problems with the game's anti-cheat system that prevents people from being banned, which means these evildoers have no reason to really hide their cheating. However, over the weekend, the first wave of bans went out and banned people who were suspected of cheating. Unfortunately, this also had some issues. As reported by Tom Warren, The Finals players who claimed to have not cheated were wrongfully banned. As of right now, it doesn't appear Embark Studios has made any kind of official statement on the matter, but this has happened in other games before.

The Finals has had its first big ban wave overnight. Looks like it has hit a lot of folks who don't cheat, including a number of Twitch streamers 😬 pic.twitter.com/FSmFEtYqiE — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) December 31, 2023

If this is the case, hopefully The Finals will sort things out and get players unbanned. It's possible players who were wrongly banned were reported by players and that triggered something in the anti-cheat to flag them as cheaters. If the anti-cheat was having issues banning people in the first place, it wouldn't be surprising to see people who weren't meant to be banned getting caught up in the chaos as well. Either way, if you've been banned from The Finals without probable cause, let me know on X/Twitter @Cade_Onder.