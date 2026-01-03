The First Big Game Showcase of 2026 Is Happening Next Week (And No One Knows What to Expect)

The start of a new year tends to be pretty slow in the world of gaming. As such, January doesn’t often bring a ton of new releases, big events, or news for video game fans. But a newly announced gaming showcase just might give us something to look forward to a bit sooner than usual this year. A newcomer to the space, the NewGame+ Showcase, has set the date for its first show for January 8th, 2026. But what should we expect?

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official X account for the New Game+ Showcase was supposedly started in June 2025, but its first post is dated December 29th. And what a first post it was, introducing “a new type of games showcase” set to air on January 8th, 2026. This puts it a few weeks ahead of the Xbox Developer Direct, which airs on January 18th, making it the first major gaming showcase of the year. Or at least, it could be the first major gaming showcase, depending on what New Game+ actually has in store.

2026 Begins with the First-Ever New Game+ Showcase

Image courtesy of Gaming World Media

Because this is a new showcase, it’s a bit hard to know what to expect. Long-running, familiar programs like Nintendo Direct, PlayStation Direct, and Summer Game Fest have somewhat predictable patterns. They always hold a few surprises, but we generally know the overall flow of things. But with New Game+ being in its debut, we don’t yet know exactly what to expect.

In the introduction post on X, New Game+ claims that the program will feature 45 games. It also lists itself as creator-led, with no paid placements and “genuine excitement and conversation.” The showcase is also slated to include “exclusive game footage and interviews.” A full list of participating developers or games has been shared, though a few game accounts have retweeted the initial announcement to confirm their involvement. What we do know is the list of creators attached to the project, which was revealed on December 31st:

‼️INTRODUCING the crew behind the New Game+ Showcase that worked together to hand pick the games for this year: @LukeStephens @luality @iamrobtv @BlueThunderReal @HUN2R @JakeSucky



January 8 – 1PM PT / 4PM ET pic.twitter.com/rmL0zPmGvH — New Game Plus (@NewGameShowcase) December 31, 2025

The showcase was put together by and will feature Luke Stephens, Luality, IAmRob, Blue Thunder, Hun2r, and Jake Lucky. These creators are primarily streamers from Twitch and YouTube, who all focus on gaming content. Their following numbers vary, but they’re all pretty prominent in the space. And from the sounds of it, they will be the personalities leading the showcase when it airs on January 8th at 4 PM ET.

What to Expect from The 2026 New Game+ Showcase

Given the “genuine excitement and conversation” promise, it sounds like the showcase will have a bit more of the feel of tuning into a live reaction stream than something like The Game Awards. That said, 45 games is a lengthy list. So, either the showcase will be incredibly long, or those conversations will be fairly focused on a few big games.

The big question, though, is which games will make an appearance. The social media account has teased “a mix of games, from indie to AAA,” all supposedly curated by the team behind the showcase. As of now, indie studio Paradark Studio has confirmed that its new game, ExeKiller, will make an appearance, as will Distant Shore’s Distant Shore: BETAGNE. Some news about Crimson Desert has also been heavily hinted at by the official New Game+ account. Beyond that, we’ll have to wait and see what the list of 45 games includes.

So far, many responses to the announcement are a mix of excitement and uncertainty. Gamers are waiting to see what’s actually included in this first showcase before deciding how to feel about New Game+ as the latest entry in the gaming showcase lineup. The social media account has teased “a mix of games, from indie to AAA,” all supposedly curated by the team behind the showcase.

The New Game+ Showcase airs on YouTube and Twitch on January 8th at 4 PM ET. Will you be tuning in? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!