The First Descendant Update 1.1.1 Releases Today Alongside Patch Notes

The First Descendant has a new update, complete with patch notes.

The First Descendant Update 1.1.1 is set to release today on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The new update from Nexon does not require a download from players, but that doesn't mean it is inconsequential. Alongside the update, Nexon has released the patch notes, which in turn have revealed and detailed everything The First Descendant update does, which is quite a bit.

Those looking for new content, will unfortunately find the update underwhelming. When new content will be added to the game, remains to be seen. What also is unclear is when the next update will be released.

Below, you can check out the complete patch notes for the update, which have been provided by the game's official account on social media platform X:

Content

- Invasion: Improved the mechanics of the Order of Truth Dungeon.

Removed Arche Pillars that didn't display any Symbols.

Improved Arche Pillars so now they face toward the inside of the Battle area.

Simplified the design of the Symbols displayed on the Arche Pillars and reduced the number from 6 to 4. ㄴ Fixed an issue where skills would continue to target the Tumors of the Arche Pillars even after they were destroyed.

Improved Pillars so Tumors do not regenerate after they are destroyed.

Reduced the number of hits needed to destroy Arche Pillar Tumors from 5 to 3.

Adjusted the movement path of the Ancestor Drone.

Reduced the movement speed of the Ancestor Drone.

Changed the direction of the Symbol displayed above the Ancestor Drone to be vertical.

Reduced the number of hits needed to destroy the Malignant Tumor blocking the door from 3 to 2, allowing it to be cleared in one attempt.

Increased Range and Firing Rate of the Inversion Energy Emitter.

Fixed an issue where Gates would receive DMG if the Descendant would hit a Gate with a skill while having a module equipped that lowered the Skill Power Modifier and also had "Inversion Energy Emitter" equipped.

Increased Melee Monster Spawn Rate.

- Invasion: Improved the mechanics of the Legion of Immortality Dungeon.

Removed the time limit for Artificial Brain Input after the first supply.

Changed the amount of Artificial Brains that have to be supplied to 20.

Changed the amount of Artificial Brains the player can hold from 15 to 10.

Moved the location of the "Phase Separation Veil Generator" near the "Computing Unit" in Battles with named monsters.

- Invasion: Improved the mechanics of the Legion of Darkness Dungeon.

Adjusted the Arche Tile positions to make it easier to identify them.

Reduced the Arche Tile Occupation time to 3 seconds.

Simplified the color and symbols displayed on the Arche Tiles and reduced the number from 6 to 4.

Removed the Suicide Bomber that would destroy Arche Tiles.

Reduced the Spawn Rate of Raiders who would reduce the Arche Tile Occupancy.

Changed the Symbols to stay on the Arche Tiles longer after stepping off the Central Control Unit.

Added more Central Control Units to allow identifying Arche Tile more easily in some Dungeons.



- Overall fixed the Difficulty of Named Monster Patterns in Invasion Dungeons.

All: Reduced the frequency of skill use during Immunity.

Ledras: Reduced the quantity and frequency of Guided Projectiles during Immunity.

Sigvore: Reduced the skill use frequency of the High-Angle Projectiles and reduced the duration of AOE remaining from Explosives during Immunity.

Goroth: Reduced the skill use frequency of Guided Projectile skills and removed the Shield Bearer summoning skill during Immunity.

Gramoth: Reduced the skill use frequency of Thermite Grenade during Immunity.

Vrignid: Removed the use of Guided Projectile skills and reduced the frequency of Barrier Wall usage during Immunity.

Agonia: Reduced the Ice Prison skill use frequency during Immunity.

Dreadful Abomination: Reduced the Beam skill use frequency during Immunity.

Dmigor: Removed the use of Beam skill and reduced the Mycelium skill use frequency during Immunity. Reduced the Teleportation skill use frequency in combat.

Tistruin: Removed the use of Guided Projectile skill and reduced the Induction Power, also reduced the Beam skill use frequency during Immunity.

Gruncah: Removed the Beam skill and changed the AOE skill to be the main Skill during Immunity.

Karon: Reduced the Shield Fire skill use frequency during Immunity.

Ginette: Reduced the Monster Summon skill use frequency during Immunity.

- Increased Hailey Research Material rewards available at each Clear Time in Invasion Dungeons from 3, 2, 1. to 5, 4, 3.

- Improved the Inversion Reinforcement skill effect.

- Shield Increase of Overwhelming Shield has been increased to 26.8% of Max HP

- HP Increase of Overwhelming HP has been increased to 19.8% of Max Shield.

- Decreased DEF and HP of Pyromaniac (Standard, Hard) in Intercept Battle. Also decreased HP and Shield of the "Hummingbirds" which appears in Executioner and Pyromaniac Intercept Battles.

- Kill Score for defeating monsters in certain Hard Infiltration Operations has been increased.

Kingston: Magister Lab, Sterile Land: Unknown Laboratory, Fortress: Quarantine Zone

- Shortened the time required to interact with objects.

Bug Fixes

(1) Content

Missions have been adjusted to start only after entering the Largescale Outpost barricade.

Fixed an issue where incorrect text prompts were displayed when there is a nearby makeshift camp located in a different battlefield.

(2) UI/UX

Fixed an issue in the Voltage Charge effect of EXCAVA where the amount of Max Stacks was incorrectly displayed in the next stage of the Enhance Unique Ability screen.

Fixed an issue where the Equipment Tier would display "TEXT" when using "Filter all as junk", for Descendants who had it set to "Designate all Tiers" before the update.

(3) Descendants

Fixed an issue where "Reference Distance" is incorrectly displayed to be seemed it is affected by "Skill Effect Range related stats in the skill info screen of Hailey's Safe Strategic Retreat

Fixed abnormal slipping that happened when Hailey used the Zenith skill after a Sub Attack utilizing Grappling Hook.

(4) Modules