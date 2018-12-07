The Game Awards 2018 Winners Full List

The Game Awards are officially underway, and we’re already starting to see a few trophies get passed out, including some surprises right off the bat!
All the awards have been given out; and as you can see, Red Dead Redemption 2 took a number of them, but there was also a nod or two to the indies, including Celeste and The Messenger. And, of course, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins scored big on the social front, and a few other esports awards were given as well.
You can catch the full list of winners below and see which of your favorites took home trophies. We’re just glad to see favorites like Dead Cells, Forza Horizon 4 and others got their due with no trouble!
And kudos to God of War, winning the big awards of the night — best direction and Game of the Year!
The Game Awards aired live this evening, and you can catch most of our coverage from the show, including the surprises, on WWG!
Best Action Game: Dead Cells
Best Role-Playing Game: Monster Hunter World
Best eSports Team: Cloud9
Best eSports Game: Overwatch
Best eSports Event: League of Legends Championship
Best eSports Host: Sjokz
Best eSports Coach: Reapered
Best eSports Moment: C9’s Comeback Win In OT Against FaZe
Best Student Game: Combat 2018
Best Narrative: Red Dead Redemption 2
Industry Icon: Greg Thomas, Visual Concepts, 2K Sports
Best Performance: Roger Clark, Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Score/Music: Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Audio Design: Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Art Direction: Return of the Obra Dinn
Best Mobile Game: Florence
Best VR Game: Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
Content Creator of the Year: Tyler “Ninja” Blevins
Best eSports Player: Sonic Fox
Best Debut Indie Game: The Messenger
Best Fighting Game: Dragon Ball FighterZ
Best Family Game: Overcooked! 2
Best Strategy Game: Into the Breach
Best Independent Game: Celeste
Best Impact Award: Celeste
Best Sports/Racing Game: Forza Horizon 4
Best Game Direction: God of War
Best Action/Adventure Game: God of War
Best Ongoing Game: Fortnite
Game of the Year: God of War