The Game Awards 2018 Winners Full List

The Game Awards are officially underway, and we’re already starting to see a few trophies get passed out, including some surprises right off the bat!

All the awards have been given out; and as you can see, Red Dead Redemption 2 took a number of them, but there was also a nod or two to the indies, including Celeste and The Messenger. And, of course, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins scored big on the social front, and a few other esports awards were given as well.

You can catch the full list of winners below and see which of your favorites took home trophies. We’re just glad to see favorites like Dead Cells, Forza Horizon 4 and others got their due with no trouble!

And kudos to God of War, winning the big awards of the night — best direction and Game of the Year!

The Game Awards aired live this evening, and you can catch most of our coverage from the show, including the surprises, on WWG!

Best Action Game: Dead Cells

Best Role-Playing Game: Monster Hunter World

Best eSports Team: Cloud9

Best eSports Game: Overwatch

Best eSports Event: League of Legends Championship

Best eSports Host: Sjokz

Best eSports Coach: Reapered

Best eSports Moment: C9’s Comeback Win In OT Against FaZe

Best Student Game: Combat 2018

Best Narrative: Red Dead Redemption 2

Industry Icon: Greg Thomas, Visual Concepts, 2K Sports

Best Performance: Roger Clark, Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Score/Music: Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Audio Design: Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Art Direction: Return of the Obra Dinn

Best Mobile Game: Florence

Best VR Game: Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Content Creator of the Year: Tyler “Ninja” Blevins

Best eSports Player: Sonic Fox

Best Debut Indie Game: The Messenger

Best Fighting Game: Dragon Ball FighterZ

Best Family Game: Overcooked! 2

Best Strategy Game: Into the Breach

Best Independent Game: Celeste

Best Impact Award: Celeste

Best Sports/Racing Game: Forza Horizon 4

Best Game Direction: God of War

Best Action/Adventure Game: God of War



Best Ongoing Game: Fortnite

Game of the Year: God of War