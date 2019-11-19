The Game Awards 2019 Nominees Have Been Revealed

Nominees for this year’s showing of The Game Awards were announced this week when producer and creator Geoff Keighley revealed the games, actors, and studios being considered for this year’s lineup of awards. Returning categories like “Best Ongoing Game” and other accolades contained nominations for expected contenders like Fortnite while independent games like Untitled Goose Game were suggested for rewards as well after they emerged as surprise hits.

The Game Awards won’t go live until December 12th, so those who are planning on tuning into the event still have a while to think about who they think should win each of the awards. Voting for the awards is currently down as The Game Awards’ site is refreshed to contain the new nominees and categories, though it should be up soon for gamers to cast their votes for each category. Just like last year’s event, the December show will consist of many reveals for current and upcoming games between the announcements for who won what reward.

Below you’ll find each of the nominees for The Game Awards’ many categories, and you can plan on voting for them here once the voting system is back up and running. The list culminates in the coveted Game of the Year award that’ll honor one game with being the best well-rounded title of the year and includes some familiar titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the new Death Stranding.

Game of the Year

📍Control

📍Death Stranding

📍Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

📍Resident Evil 2

📍Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice⁰

📍The Outer Worlds



Best Game Direction

📍Control

📍Death Stranding

📍Resident Evil 2

📍Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice⁰📍Outer Wilds



Best Narrative

📍A Plague Tale: Innocence

📍Control

📍Death Stranding

📍Disco Elysium⁰

📍The Outer Worlds



Best Art Direction

📍Control

📍Death Stranding

📍Gris

📍Sayonara Wild Hearts

📍Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ⁰📍The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening



Best Score/Music

📍Cadence of Hyrule

📍Death Stranding

📍 Devil May Cry 5

📍Kingdom Hearts III

📍 Sayonara Wild Hearts



Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Control (Remedy/505)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

Best Performance

📍Ashly Burch/Outer Worlds

📍Courtney Hope/Control

📍 Laura Bailey/Gears 5

📍 Mads Mikkelsen/DS

📍 Matthew Porretta/Control

📍 Norman Reedus/DS



Games for Impact

Concrete Genie (Pixelopus/SIE)

Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Kind Words (Popcannibal)

Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod/Square Enix)

Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games/EA)

Best Ongoing Game

📍 Apex Legends

📍Destiny 2

📍Final Fantasy XIV

📍Fortnite

📍Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege



Best Independent Game

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Katana ZERO (Askiisoft/Devoler)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Best Mobile Game

📍Call of Duty: Mobile

📍Grindstone

📍 Sayonara Wild Hearts

📍 Sky: Children of Light

📍 What The Golf?



Best Community Support

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Best VR/AR Game

Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)

Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio/SIE)

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)

Best Action Game

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Astral Chain (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom/Capcom)

Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Metro Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver)

Best RPG

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Fighting Game

📍Dead or Alive 6

📍Jump Force

📍 Mortal Kombat 11

📍 Samurai Showdown

📍 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate



Best Family Game

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)

Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

Yoshi’s Crafted World (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios/Paradox)

Anno 1800 (Blue Byte/Ubisoft)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega)

Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)

Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Best Sports/Racing Game

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision)

DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions/Konami)

F1 2019 (Codemasters)

FIFA 20 (EA Sports)

Best Multiplayer Game

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Tetris 99 (Arika/Nintendo)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Fresh Indie Game

📍ZA/UM for Disco Elysium

📍Nomada Studio for Gris

📍DeadToast for My Friend Pedro

📍Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds

📍Mega Crit for Slay the Spire

📍House House for Untitled Goose Game



Content Creator of the Year

Best Esports Game

📍CS:GO

📍DOTA2

📍Fortnite

📍League of Legends⁰

📍Overwatch



Best Esports Player