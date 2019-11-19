Gaming

The Game Awards 2019 Nominees Have Been Revealed

Nominees for this year’s showing of The Game Awards were announced this week when producer and […]

By

Nominees for this year’s showing of The Game Awards were announced this week when producer and creator Geoff Keighley revealed the games, actors, and studios being considered for this year’s lineup of awards. Returning categories like “Best Ongoing Game” and other accolades contained nominations for expected contenders like Fortnite while independent games like Untitled Goose Game were suggested for rewards as well after they emerged as surprise hits.

The Game Awards won’t go live until December 12th, so those who are planning on tuning into the event still have a while to think about who they think should win each of the awards. Voting for the awards is currently down as The Game Awards’ site is refreshed to contain the new nominees and categories, though it should be up soon for gamers to cast their votes for each category. Just like last year’s event, the December show will consist of many reveals for current and upcoming games between the announcements for who won what reward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below you’ll find each of the nominees for The Game Awards’ many categories, and you can plan on voting for them here once the voting system is back up and running. The list culminates in the coveted Game of the Year award that’ll honor one game with being the best well-rounded title of the year and includes some familiar titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the new Death Stranding.

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Best Narrative

Best Art Direction

Best Score/Music

Best Audio Design

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Control (Remedy/505)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

Best Performance

Games for Impact

  • Concrete Genie (Pixelopus/SIE)
  • Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
  • Kind Words (Popcannibal)
  • Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod/Square Enix)
  • Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games/EA)

Best Ongoing Game

Best Independent Game

  • Baba Is You (Hempuli)
  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
  • Katana ZERO (Askiisoft/Devoler)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)
  • Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Best Mobile Game

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Best VR/AR Game

  • Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
  • Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio/SIE)
  • Beat Saber (Beat Games)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
  • Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)

Best Action Game

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Astral Chain (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom/Capcom)
  • Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Metro Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver)

Best RPG

  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Fighting Game

Best Family Game

  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)
  • Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios/Paradox)
  • Anno 1800 (Blue Byte/Ubisoft)
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega)
  • Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)
  • Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision)
  • DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)
  • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions/Konami)
  • F1 2019 (Codemasters)
  • FIFA 20 (EA Sports)

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Tetris 99 (Arika/Nintendo)
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Fresh Indie Game

Content Creator of the Year

Best Esports Game

Best Esports Player

Tagged:

Related Posts