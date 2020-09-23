✖

The Game Awards will officially take place this year on December 10th, it was announced today. The free livestream will air in 4K UHD from locations in Los Angeles, Tokyo, and London -- without any in-person audience at any of the three locations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, according to the press release announcing the new date, The Game Awards brought in 50 million viewers across the globe with a peak concurrent live audience of over 7.7 million.

"In 2020, video games have connected and comforted us more than ever, and that makes the 2020 edition of The Game Awards our most important show ever," said Geoff Keighley, creator/producer/host of The Game Awards, as part of today's announcement. "Our team is working hard to deliver an innovative and thoughtful program that celebrates excellence, previews the future, and amplifies important voices that are shaping the future of this medium."

📣🎉 SAVE THE DATE 🎉📣 THE GAME AWARDS

Thursday, December 10 LIVE FROM

🔴 Los Angeles

🔴 London

🔴 Tokyo A Multiworld Of Wonder Awaits... #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/mORkXshPUd — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) September 23, 2020

Further details on, what, exactly will be included at this year's The Game Awards remain unclear. Next-gen consoles from both Xbox and PlayStation are set to launch in November, so the December date provides a perfect platform for publishers and developers to talk about or reveal video games expected to launch several months after the fact. "Without a live-in person audience, fans around the world and thousands of live co-streamers will participate and virtually interact with the show across social media, through live in-game experiences, and via interactive extensions on leading streaming platforms," the press release also revealed. Who knows what that will look like in practice.

As noted above, this year's The Game Awards will be hosted live on December 10th. As usual, it will give out several different awards to various video games, though categories and nominations have not yet been fully revealed. No specific time has been set, either. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Game Awards right here.

What do you hope to see from this year's event? Will you be watching it live in December? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!