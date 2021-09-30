The Game Awards 2021 Date Revealed

The Game Awards 2021 will officially take place on December 9th, it was announced today. The event will feature a live, in-person ceremony at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will, as usual, be streamed as a free 4K UHD livestream around the world on a number of different platforms.

The Game Awards, if you are somehow not familiar, is an annual event that celebrates gaming with awards, premieres, and announcements, and more. That includes music from the likes of The Game Awards Orchestra, conducted by Lorne Balfe. The exact specifics of what might be shown or shared have not yet been announced.

“We are very excited to return to the Microsoft Theater for a special night to celebrate the past, present and future of video games,” said Geoff Keighley, creator, executive producer and host of The Game Awards as part of today’s announcement. “Our goal is to bring the entire community together to celebrate the most powerful form of entertainment in the world, and recognize emerging voices that represent the future of the medium.”

According to the announcement, the exact details on health and safety protocols for the invite-only, in-person event will be shared in the near future. Given the ongoing concerns about COVID-19, it is not shocking that there would be certain protocols put in place, though it is unclear what they might be at this time.

As noted above, The Game Awards 2021 is set to take place on December 9th with a live, in-person ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The show is executive produced by Geoff Keighley and Kimmie Kim. LeRoy Bennett is creative director while Richard Preuss is director. According to The Game Awards, the 2020 event hit a record 83 million livestreams with an 84% increase year-over-year from 2019. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Game Awards right here.

