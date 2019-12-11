The Game Awards Announces Game Festival Event With Over a Dozen New Demos

The Game Awards is giving consumers at home and online a way to try out new games through an event called the Game Festival. Announced on Wednesday by The Game Awards producer and host Geoff Keighley, the Game Festival is branded as a “first-of-its-kind digital consumer event” where people will be able to try out over 12 different demos for upcoming games from the comfort of their home computers. The event will begin on Thursday at 10 a.m. PT through Steam and will run for 48 hours afterwards at which point the demos will be removed from the online marketplace.

Keighley announced the first Game Festival on Wednesday, the day before the event begins and this year’s edition of The Game Awards airs. It’ll have “more than a dozen first-look game demos,” when it launches on Steam tomorrow.

The creator of The Game Awards shared a statement on the creation of the Game Festival and said it’d be a way for people who can’t attend in-person events an opportunity to play a bunch of demos at once before games release.

“Six years ago I bet everything I had to create The Game Awards as a way to celebrate our passion for gaming,” Keighley said. “Now feels like the right time to take the next step with The Game Festival, a completely digital approach to the consumer event space. Let’s face it: Not everyone can attend a physical trade show or consumer event. The Game Festival is designed from the ground-up as an event without barriers, extending the benefits of a physical event to the global gaming community that watches The Game Awards.”

The full list of demos announced so far for the Game Festival event can be seen below.

System Shock (Nightdive Studios)

Eastward (Pixpil/Chucklefish)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)

Moving Out (SMG Studio/Devm Games/Team17)

Röki (Polygon Treehouse/United Label)

Chicory (Greg Lobanov)

Wooden Nickel (Brain&Brain)

Haven (The Game Bakers)

Heavenly Bodies (2pt Interactive)

Acid Knife (Powerhoof)

The Drifter (Powerhoof)

CARRION (Phobia/Devolver)

SkateBIRD (Glass Bottom Games)

The first Game Festival starts on Thursday at 10 a.m. PT while The Game Awards will begin the same day at 5:30 p.m. PT.