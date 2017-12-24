The Games Of Christmas – Saints Row IV: How The Saints Saved Christmas (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)

We're taking a look at some of the best games with Christmas themes, just in time for the holiday, and we've got a selection of a few favorites that you're sure to love – even if you're not playing them today or tomorrow.

While Saints Row IV has plenty of other misadventures to offer to players – especially with the Re-Elected package on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 – some might have missed out on the fact that it offers a special Christmas-themed episode, one filled with plenty of antics, along with a few snowmen scattered along the way.

How the Saints Saved Christmas was originally offered as downloadable content for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC versions of the game, but it's included in the Re-Elected package, so you can enjoy it right off the bat.

In this fun little misadventure, the Saints decide to do a bit more good than usual this time around, as they attempt to save Santa Claus from the dangerous Clawz, a futuristic warlord who's hellbent on destroying Christmas once and for all.

The game features many scenarios with a Christmas theme to them, all while your beloved Saints take them on in some of the ugliest sweaters known to man. Of course, that's the spirit of the holiday, so we can't say we aren't surprised. Over the course of your adventure, you'll take on a number of Christmas-oriented enemies, including rival gingerbread men that will take a few shots to bring down. You'll also hunt down a few thankful snowmen and take on holiday-themed missions, like Miracle On 3rd Street and The Fight Before Christmas.

What's great about How the Saints Saved Christmas is that it continues the loopy nature of what we've come to expect from Volition's series, with plenty of fun action but also some lampooning of Christmas tropes. These include parodies of popular favorites like Die Hard, A Christmas Story, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and countless others. However, they weave all of these into an enjoyable storyline that everyone can get a kick out of.

Plus, the Christmas-designed locations and enemies look great, and the dialogue is as entertaining as ever – provided that you're used to the Saints Row style of humor, with a little raunch thrown in for good measure.

If it's a not-so-typical holiday offering you're looking for in your games, look no further than How the Saints Saved Christmas, which is available now in Saints Row IV: Re-Elected for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can also purchase it as separate DLC for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC as well!