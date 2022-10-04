HeroQuest The Mage of the Mirror Expansion Is Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The classic HeroQuest board game was released in 1989 by Milton Bradley, earning a cult status in the years that followed. Now owned by Hasbro / Avalon Hill, a new version of the game made a triumphant return with a wildly successful Haslab croundfunding campaign and a retail release last year that included Kellar's Keep and Return of the Witch Lord expansion packs. That was followed by The Frozen Horror expansion, a Rogue Heir of Elethorn character collection, and the brand new The Mage of the Mirror expansion that launched today. Everything you need to know can be found below.

The HeroQuest The Mage of the Mirror expansion is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $44.99 with a release date set for December (free US shipping using the code FALLFREE22). From the official description:

"In this The Mage of the Mirror expansion to the HeroQuest adventure, you're challenged to confront the diabolical archmage Sinestra and save the kidnapped Princess Millandriell! As a courageous Elf, will you survive the perilous solo quests to prove your strength and valor? You must recover a legendary sword, free two of the Queen's attendants, and navigate safely through a treacherous maze. Only then will your fellow heroes join you to pass through the mirror to the Realm of Reflection and try to free the princess. Immerse yourself in the fantasy with 10 daring quests, stunning artwork, 33 detailed miniatures, and full-color tiles. (Requires HeroQuest Game System to play. Sold separately.) This game has limitless replayability, and you can also create your own quests and stories. Gather friends together for an exciting night of tabletop gameplay in an epic battle of good and evil. "

The recently released Rogue Heir of Elethorn character collection includes 2 miniatures, 12 game cards, and a story card. From the official description:

"Prepare for battle! Independent, but loyal to the monarch, The Rogue Heir of Elethorn is a nimble skirmisher deadly with small blades. When you play as this hero, you lack the ability to use metal armor and shields, but you're equipped with your trusty bandolier, and are always ready to meet danger head on. This collector's edition item includes 2 highly-detailed Rogue Heir of Elethorn figures with powers and skills not seen in HeroQuest characters. It also includes 12 game cards, and a story card featuring an important letter from a secret group, addressed to the Rogue Heir."

Pre-orders for the HeroQuest Hero Collection The Rogue Heir of Elethorn figures are live here at Entertainment Earth for $16.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout) and here on Amazon with a release date set for October / December respectively. While you're at it, you might want to pick up the Frozen Horror Quest Pack expansion that was added to the lineup earlier this year. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth priced at $44.99 with a release date set for October.

In the Frozen Horror expansion, players must defeat the Frozen Horror, which is described as "a ferocious creature long banished, but has now returned to its ancient seat of power, and awaits Zargon's summons". The Quest Pack includes 21 detailed unpainted miniatures (Frozen Horror, Barbarian, 12 Mercenaries, 3 Ice Gremlins, 2 Polar Warbears, 2 Yetis), full-color tiles, and 10 new quests. Just keep in mind that you'll need the base game to play.

"In the Avalon Hill HeroQuest Game System Tabletop Board Game, heroes work together to complete epic quests, find treasures and defeat the forces of evil. This semi-cooperative board game has one player taking on the role of Zargon, the Game Master, while 4 mythical heroes – Barbarian, Dwarf, Elf, and Wizard--team up in their quest for adventure in a maze of monsters and eerie dark dungeons. Players can immerse themselves in the fantasy with the stunning artwork, and 65+ detailed miniatures. The game comes with 14 quests, and has limitless replayability because players can also build their own quests and create their own stories. Gather friends together for an exciting night of tabletop gameplay in an epic battle of good and evil. The game is for 2-5 players, ages 14 and up."

HeroQuest was a popular line of dungeon-crawling board games released in the 1980s. The game's core game system allowed a dungeon master to build their own dungeon, challenging players as they descended into a castle or dungeon to complete various quests. The quests were often part of an overarching story, and players could use the items they gained in quests on future expeditions. Hasbro stopped producing expansions for HeroQuest in 1992, although a video game based the board game came out in 1994. In September 2020, Hasbro obtained the trademark for HeroQuest (which was also used for an unrelated tabletop RPG) from Chaosium, paving the way for the game's official re-launch.