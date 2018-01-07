The Inpatient’s New Trailer Wants You To Feel The Terror Of PlayStation VR

We’re just a few short weeks away from the arrival of The Inpatient, Supermassive Games’ follow-up to its hit horror/survival game Until Dawn. This virtual reality game serves as a precursor for what’s to come in that game, taking place in a sanitarium as you try to piece together what’s real and what’s not.

To give you a better idea of what to expect from the game, Sony has released a new “feel” trailer, which you can see above. It’s a bit on the brief side, but it gives you an idea of the virtual reality experience that awaits you within the game, especially as characters start disappearing and reappearing at will.

The game takes place at the Blackwood Sanitarium during the 1950’s, and you fit into the role of a “patient with no knowledge of who you are or how you got to be there,” the developers explain.

The Inpatient will revolve around decisions that have to be made throughout the game, which will “influence and shape how the story unfolds as you witness the horrific events of the sanatorium’s final days.” That means some big stuff is coming, and we’re excited to see what it is.

You’ll be able to enjoy The Inpatient when it debuts on January 23rd for PlayStation VR.