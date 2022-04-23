The Last of Us 2 Ellie Cosplay Gets Confused as a Screenshot from the Game

✖

A cosplayer has perfectly recreated one of Ellie's most traumatic moments from The Last of Us 2. Naughty Dog's highly anticipated sequel arrived in 2020 after seven years of waiting and within its first two hours, it shocked fans. Naughty Dog didn't hide the fact that players would be playing as Ellie in The Last of Us 2, but it wasn't clear why she was the protagonist, although there were theories as to what was going on with Joel no one was able to predict just how upsetting his role in the game would be.

In the first section of the game, Joel is cornered by Abby, a character who is both a protagonist and an antagonist, and mercilessly beaten. Knowing he is likely in danger, Ellie goes to find Joel and ends up stumbling upon Abby's group who is torturing him. Sadly, he is murdered right in front of her. She watches helplessly and the player is left with an empty feeling in their stomach. Somehow, cosplayer Sandra Miller was able to perfectly recreate this scene with a singular image of her dressed as Ellie. The image is so perfect that many people in the replies were confused as to how this isn't a screenshot from the photo-realistic game. The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann also chimed in to express his admiration for the post. "Hold up. That's cosplay?! So good!!!," said Druckmann on Twitter.

The post is both a testament to the lifelike graphics that Naughty Dog was able to achieve and Miller's ability to so closely recreate one of the most memorable moments from the game. Miller's cosplay is just one of many great efforts at recreating The Last of Us in real life. The post also begins to drive the imagination wild over how HBO will achieve this scene. We've already gotten a few unofficial looks at Joel and Ellie in HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us, but many of us are still patiently awaiting a trailer or more official images from the show.

