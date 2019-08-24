The Last of Us Part II Ellie Cosplay Perfectly Captures The PS4 Character

The Last of Us Part II isn’t even out on PS4 yet. In fact, we don’t even know — officially — when the highly-anticipated sequel is releasing. But, we already know the game’s protagonist: Ellie, the secondary protagonist of the first game. And if you don’t know already, The Last of Us is very, very popular. And so are its main characters, Joel and Ellie. In other words, while The Last of Us Part II is still a little while away, Ellie is already a popular and established character. That said, perhaps it should come as no surprise that cosplayers are already taking a stab at the character in the sequel, who we haven’t seen a ton of yet, but there’s been enough across a few trailers and a demo to get a good grasp on not only Ellie’s look in the sequel, but her demeanor and attitude.

As you may know, there’s already been a few cosplays of Ellie in The Last of Us Part II already, but this new one from Kate (Keyvei) and photographer Nikolay Zharov may be the most impressive one yet, and not only because of the meticulous attention to detail paid in recreating Ellie’s look, but the professional-level photography that clearly helped bring each shot to life.

If you’re into cosplay, then you really should check out Zharov’s page here, which includes different gaming cosplay from Devil May Cry to NieR: Automata. I have to warn you though, it will make you feel pretty lousy about your own abilities with a camera. And of course, don’t forget to check out Kate’s page for more gaming cosplay as well, including a very impressive Aloy and Horizon: Zero Dawn cosplay.

