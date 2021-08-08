Joel From The Last of Us Part 2 Without a Beard Has Fans Terrified

✖

PlayStation fans on PS4 and PS5 are terrified over Joel from The Last of Us Part 2 without a beard. Last year when Naughty Dog finally released the sequel to The Last of Us, it did so too much controversy. Where The Last of Us was universally praised, The Last of Us Part II divided many. You wouldn't be able to tell this by its Metacritic score, but anyone on Twitter last summer when the PS4 game was released will know it wasn't just one of the most contentious games of the year, but of the generation, and maybe ever. We won't get into why this was, but just know it involved Joel, the protagonist of the first game and a main character in the second.

Fast-forward a year, and this times fans aren't divided over Joel, but terrified of how he looks without a beard. In both the first game and the sequel, Joel sports a beard. And not just any ol' beard, but a great beard. Without a beard, he looks like Harrison Ford, or maybe an equally beardless Arthur Morgan.

Taking to Reddit, one fan of the game shared an image of what Joel would look like without a beard. And as you would expect, the post drew some attention, garnering over 100 comments in the process, with the top comment pointing out the aforementioned Harrison Ford comparison. Meanwhile, the next top comment points out the image is clearly cursed, and just about every comment after that is in agreement.

Below, you can check out the image for yourself:

While it's unlikely we will ever see Joel without a beard from Naughty Dog, we wouldn't be very surprised if a beardless Joel pops up in the upcoming HBO TV series. That said -- if this Reddit post is any barometer -- if that does happen, it won't go down well.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of Joel without a beard? Is beard-less Joel as cursed as Reddit thinks he is?