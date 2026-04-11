The Last of Us 3 Report Sheds Light on Release Date

There is a new report pertaining to Naughty Dog, and it has shed light on the release date of The Last of Us 3, and it’s not looking good for fans of the PlayStation series. The Last of Us 3 certainly will not be releasing on PS5, and it’s looking questionable whether it will release on the PS6. If it does, it won’t be until the second half of the generation. This is assuming the aforementioned new report is accurate.

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The new report comes from Alir, a new source on the scene who has garnered the attention of some after a couple of accurate leaks involving PlayStation. According to the alleged insider, Naughty Dog isn’t just working on its new IP, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, but a new Uncharted game as well. There is no mention of The Last of Us 3 being in the works. Assuming this project will follow these other two, which is a reasonable assumption, that puts it very far away.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is expected to release sometime in 2027, at the earliest. If this happens, and we are doubtful it makes it in this window, this would mean seven years separate the releases of it and The Last of Us Part II in 2020. New IPs are taking longer to make, and Naughty Dog had a cancelled The Last of Us multiplayer game in between these two projects that was almost finished before it was cut down right before the finish line in 2023.

To this end, let’s be favorable to Naughty Dog and say only about four years separate its next three releases. This is very generous, but assuming this is the case, and assuming The Last of Us 3 follows the next Uncharted game, this would put it in 2035. This is the generous estimate. And even in this generous estimate, fans of the series would end up waiting 15 years for a third game. That would be crazy, but not unexpected at this point.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt, as we are dealing with rumors and speculation. The best-case scenario for fans of the series is that these Uncharted rumors aren’t accurate, and The Last of Us 3 follows Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, or otherwise, the wait for the third installment is going to be very long.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.