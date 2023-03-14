[Warning: This story contains The Last of Us spoilers for season 1.] You haven't seen the last of The Last of Us. Sunday's first season finale, "Look for the Light," ended like the video game: with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) outside Jackson, Wyoming, and a cut-to-black cliffhanger lingering on Joel's lie about what happened to Marlene's (Merle Dandridge) Fireflies and their fatal cure for the cordyceps infection. HBO has renewed the hit series for a second season based on The Last of Us Part II, but the return to the fungal apocalypse could be at least two years away.

Viewers looking for more Last of Us can watch Making of The Last of Us, a 31-minute extra episode included as part of The Last of Us Collection on HBO Max. The all-access documentary details the daunting behind-the-scenes efforts that went into the production of the hit HBO series adapting the Naughty Dog video game for PlayStation.

Cast and crew featured in the making-of episode include stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, series creators and executive producers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, cast members Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge, Rutina Wesley, Ashley Johnson, Jeffrey Pierce, Storm Reid, and the artists behind bringing the Infected to life.

How to Watch Making of The Last of Us



The Last of Us bonus episode is streaming on-demand now on HBO Max as part of The Last of Us Collection. If you're not subscribed to the HBO Max streaming service, Making of the Last of Us will air at the following times on HBO:

The Last of Us Bonus Episode on HBO Schedule



Tue, Mar 14 9:00 pm PDT on HBO

Wed, Mar 15 12:10 pm PDT on HBO

Thu, Mar 16 7:25 pm PDT on HBO

Fri, Mar 17 1:55 pm PDT on HBO 2

Sat, Mar 18 11:25 pm PDT on HBO

Sun, Mar 19 4:35 pm PDT on HBO

Tue, Mar 21 9:00 pm PDT on HBO Signature

Thu, Mar 23 11:30 pm PDT on HBO 2

Fri, Mar 24 9:00 pm PDT on HBO Signature

Wed, Mar 29 6:45 pm PDT on HBO Signature

Where Is The Last of Us Streaming?



All nine episodes of The Last of Us are streaming for subscribers on HBO Max. The series premiere, "When You're Lost in the Darkness," is available to watch for free online — no HBO Max subscription or login required.

Where Can I Watch The Last of Us Without HBO or HBO Max?



The Last of Us: The Complete First Season is available to purchase digitally on April 11th and available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 18th. Both the disc and digital versions come complete with all nine episodes and hours of special features, including three new featurettes exclusive to the home release. See more about The Last of Us: The Complete First Season on disc and digital.