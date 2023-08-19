The Last of Us Showrunner Reflects on Letter Steven Spielberg Wrote Congratulating Series

HBO's The Last of Us has been a hit all across the board, not only performing well in the ratings and earning praise from both fans and critics, but there have been awards recognition as well. The series was nominated for a total of 24 Emmy Awards, second only to Succession in terms of overall nominations. Among those nominations were several for what might be Season 1's most emotional episode, episode 3 "Long, Long Time" told the story of Frank (Murray Bartlett) and Bill (Nick Offerman) two men who met and managed to fall in love in the cordyceps devastated world, far from the QZ. It was an episode that got some big reactions from viewers, but according to series showrunner Craig Mazin, the one that surprised him the most was a letter from filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

"That was pretty awesome," Mazin, who also wrote the episode, told The Wrap. "I think for all of us — myself, Peter Hoar, Neil, Nick, Murray — we're talking about a lot of middle-aged people who grew up being inspired by Steven Spielberg and continue to be. I just think he's incredible. I don't know how anyone could direct, generally speaking, better than Steven Spielberg has done over the course of a career. It's just astonishing to me. And so, to get any kind of praise from him, much less praise like that, was mind-blowing to us all. I was giddy and shared it with great excitement with everybody."

"Long, Long Time" Director Peter Hoar Didn't Set Out to Make People Cry

The accolades for the "Long, Long Time" episode are certainly deserved. The episode evoked a lot of emotions from viewers and has easily become the most memorable of the series to date, but Hoar, who directed the episode, says he didn't set out to make everyone cry.

"I didn't certainly set out to tell a story that would make the world cry uncontrollably, but I did," Hoar said. "There was one note that I gave Murray. I said, maybe this is the scene where we don't cry. It was impossible because Bill was so passionate and, in the moment, saying to his love Frank that he was his purpose. And Murray was like, 'I can't do it. Look at him, I can't do it. He's just so beautiful and human I just can't hold it in.' So, that note was redundant! I'm there to make people feel something."

Hoar did explain, though, that while making everyone cry wasn't a goal, he did have to make some choices that he knew would evoke feelings, such a music.

"I know that there were times we made choices, like one piece of music in particular, which I know makes me feel things every time — Max Richter's On the Nature of Daylight. That's in a montage toward the end. But yeah, the simple answer is it can become too tear-jerky," Hoar said. "There's a straightness to this gay love story. It's not flamboyant. It's genuine and it's authentic. We all talk about Nick and Murray, but there are some great performances from Pedro and Bella, particularly the scene where Ellie reads a letter from Bill. That's just a beautiful scene. The way she reads the letter is hilarious, but yet heartbreaking. And the way that Pedro reacts is just beautiful."

The Last of Us Could Have Several More Seasons

The Last of Us was renewed for a second season in January of this year. However, series showrunner Craig Mazin has said that there could be more seasons beyond that, recently suggesting that four seasons is the sweet spot for the story.

"You never know," Mazin said. "It can end up being three or five. But four seems like a good number. Some seasons, because of the story we're telling, will need fewer episodes and some will need more. The best news is the audience wants more, We will not indulge a desire for more simply to make them happier when they hear how many episodes are announced. And if they don't like how many episodes are in a season because they want more, well, okay. But when all is said and done, I think the wisdom of how we lay it out will hopefully be clear. I don't know if any season will actually have the same amount of episodes. But, whatever, the number's not important. What's important is when they get to the end of the season, they're like, 'That was a good season.'"