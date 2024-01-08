The Last of Us Prequel Series Has Been Pitched, Says Nick Offerman

The Last of Us star Nick Offerman says that a prequel series of the acclaimed TV show has been pitched. While the entirety of The Last of Us ended up being quite popular when it arrived on HBO in early 2023, the third episode of the series, which starred Offerman, was widely considered the best entry in the show's first season. Now, Offerman has indicated that his character, Bill, could end up coming back in the future in the form of a prequel.

Following his win for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmys this past weekend, Offerman was asked about the possibility of a prequel series for The Last of Us and whether or not it could happen. While acknowledging that the question was likely better suited for someone at a "higher pay grade" within HBO, Offerman said that such an idea has already been pitched. He added that it would like be a mini-series centered around Bill and Murray Bartlett's character, Frank, prior to them meeting one another. Offerman then went on to joke that the prequel could even be a musical if showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann so desired.

"It certainly has been pitched. I think we pitched a whole mini-series of a prequel of their lives before they meet each other," Offerman said. "It could be a musical [joke]. We're not short on ideas. We'll just see what Craig [Mazin] and Neil [Druckmann] come up with."

If a prequel series of The Last of Us were to happen, Offerman did express that he would be very much interested in returning to play Bill once again. Currently, HBO is likely much more focused on the second season of The Last of Us, which is slated to begin production this coming month and will srely result in a release in 2025. After Season 2 ends up seeing the light of day, though, perhaps Mazin and Druckmann could look to tell a new story within The Last of Us focused on Bill that wasn't previously seen in the video game franchise.

[H/T IGN]