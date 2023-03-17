The Last of Us: Melanie Lynskey's Husband Jason Ritter Secretly Appeared as Clicker in Her Big Episode

Some of pop culture's most famous franchises have specialized in the occasional celebrity cameo. As one example, AMC's The Walking Dead featured the likes of former NFL All-Star Hines Ward and Charlie Adlard, the artist behind the comic series the post-apocalyptic thriller is based on. HBO's The Last of Us followed in its footsteps, casting some famous actors as the show's mushroom-infected "Clickers."

One eagle-eyed fan noticed a Clicker who seemingly looked like Jason Ritter in a behind-the-scenes clip of the series. Ritter, son of the late comedian John Ritter, is married to The Last of Us star Melanie Lynskey. As it turns out, that Clicker is very much Ritter—the actor confirmed as much on his Twitter account.

Just the best day — Jason Ritter 🦋 (@JasonRitter) March 14, 2023

Will The Last of Us Season 2 follow the video game?

While the show's first season followed the video game source material pretty closely, there were some storytelling liberties taken every so often. When it comes to the show's second season, showrunner Craig Mazin says it will deviate from The Last of Us Part II even further.

"It will be different. Just as this season was different. Sometimes it will be different radically and sometimes it will be barely different at all. But it's going to be different and it will be its own thing," Mazin said of Season 2 earlier this month. "It won't be exactly like the game. It will be the show that Neil and I want to make."

The series has already been renewed for a second season, which is expected to film later this year. In a separate interview, Mazin revealed he doesn't believe the series will last any longer than three seasons, given that they don't want to stray too far from the video games the series is based on.

For more Last of Us content, check out ComicBook and Entertainment Tonight's new podcast: The Last of Pods. The podcast will include breakdowns of each episode, interviews with special guests from the show, and more. The first season The Last of Us is now streaming in its entire on HBO Max. The Last of Pods is available where podcasts can be heard.