The Last of Us Secret Hidden for Years Revealed by Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog has revealed a Last of Us secret that was hidden from PlayStation players until this week. Considering PlayStation and Naughty Dog have re-released The Last of Us twice since the original was released in 2013, there should be nothing about the PS3, PS4, and PS5 game that PlayStation fans don't know about it. Yet, a new reveal from Naughty Dog has left PlayStation fans wondering what else don't they know about the all-time classic.

This newly-revealed secret wasn't in the original game though, nor the PS4 remaster, aka The Last of Us Remastered. Rather, it was added in the PS5 remaster, The Last of Us Part I, when the game was released again in 2022. And it involves the Left Behind DLC for the game.

Using the official Naughty Dog X account, the California-based developer revealed that you can use an easter egg from Left Behind to manually change the lighting of the main menu in The Last of Us Part I. More specifically, by pressing up, up, down, down, left, down, right, triangle on the main menu, PlayStation fans can change its lighting.

Happy #TLOUDay!



Did you know you can use a Left Behind Easter egg to manually change the main menu lighting in The Last of Us Part I?



Just press ⬆️⬆️⬇️⬇️⬅️⬇️➡️🔺 (E on PC) on the main menu!



Check out the full how-to video on our TikTok https://t.co/ZFtU8tWHno pic.twitter.com/ABrD1LXG5P — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 26, 2024

How many more Last of Us secrets exist out there, who knows. There may not be any, or at least none more excited than this otherwise those would have been presumably revealed and highlighted, and not this one.

"The best thing I can say about The Last of Us Part I is that it meets Naughty Dog's previous claim: this is absolutely the definitive edition of the game," reads a snippet from our official review of the PS5 re-release of the game. "Not only do the improved graphics, lighting, and animations make for a better throughline experience, but they also add more emotional resonance to Joel and Ellie's story than ever before. In the brief history of the PS5, The Last of Us Part I is one of the most visually impressive games that I've played so far and it makes me that much more excited to see what Naughty Dog does with its next wholly new project for the platform."