Banjo-Kazooie Fans Devastated Following Xbox Bethesda Showcase
During today's Xbox Bethesda Showcase, Microsoft pulled back the curtain on a number of exciting new games set to release on the system over the next year. There's a lot for Xbox fans to look forward to, but many were hoping to see a new Banjo-Kazooie game revealed. There hasn't been a new game in the series since 2008's Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, and fans really thought that the series might finally see a new entry. Rumors had begun to circulate over the last week, but clearly things didn't pan out.
Xbox acquired the rights to the Banjo-Kazooie franchise back in 2002, after acquiring Rare. Outside of Nuts & Bolts, Xbox hasn't done a whole lot with the franchise since. The original Banjo-Kazooie is available on Xbox Game Pass, and was added to Nintendo Switch Online's N64 app earlier this year. Banjo & Kazooie also appeared as a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, leading many to hope that a return for the bird and bear pair might be in the works. For now, fans will just have to keep hoping.
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Banjo-Kazooie!
Lot of broken hearts today.
Banjo-Kazooie dreams went kablooey— Brian M (@LegendofNerd) June 12, 2022
Come on, Xbox.
Don't tell me you're gonna revive Banjo-Kazooie. Just do it.
I've been burned too many times before.— Mitsu (@MitsuShow) June 12, 2022
Phil has let us all down.
There is a heavy lack of Banjo-Kazooie in this presentation Phil.— Gallaer (@GallaerOfficial) June 12, 2022
Where is the Rare duo?
@Xbox so No Banjo-Kazooie at all huh...— Rosé Hexhog (@WajinBoy) June 12, 2022
That can't be healthy!
there was no new banjo kazooie at the Xbox announcement thing so I’m going to eat my Xbox since I won’t have any need for it in the future— chance hubert (@shramp2112) June 12, 2022
It was a nice thought while it lasted.
I knew it was too good to be true for a Banjo-Kazooie revival 🙄— Nerfarious XIV 🔚🚶 (@NerfariousXIV) June 12, 2022
You can't kill the dream.
I mean, of course we weren't gonna see a Banjo-Kazooie announcement, it's the same song and dance every year lmfao— Jurian (@Juriandile) June 12, 2022
There's always next time!
Yea no Banjo & Kazooie for now. Maybe next time heheh— Sabby 💜🦝☢️ (@SabbyCoon) June 12, 2022