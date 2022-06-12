Banjo-Kazooie Fans Devastated Following Xbox Bethesda Showcase

During today's Xbox Bethesda Showcase, Microsoft pulled back the curtain on a number of exciting new games set to release on the system over the next year. There's a lot for Xbox fans to look forward to, but many were hoping to see a new Banjo-Kazooie game revealed. There hasn't been a new game in the series since 2008's Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, and fans really thought that the series might finally see a new entry. Rumors had begun to circulate over the last week, but clearly things didn't pan out.

Xbox acquired the rights to the Banjo-Kazooie franchise back in 2002, after acquiring Rare. Outside of Nuts & Bolts, Xbox hasn't done a whole lot with the franchise since. The original Banjo-Kazooie is available on Xbox Game Pass, and was added to Nintendo Switch Online's N64 app earlier this year. Banjo & Kazooie also appeared as a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, leading many to hope that a return for the bird and bear pair might be in the works. For now, fans will just have to keep hoping.

